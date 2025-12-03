As the Texas Longhorns have flipped recruits in the past couple weeks, working to strengthen their 2026 recruiting class. But on Early Signing Day, they had two players flip away from the them, with the most recent player opting for another SEC team.

Corey Wells, a four-star defensive lineman, chose to sign his letter of intent with the Auburn Tigers, spurring the Longhorns who he had been committed to since his visit to the Forty Acres in June of this year.

Down from four commitments to only one signing so far on the defensive line, the Longhorns are running out of time to strengthen that group as Early Signing Day continues to near an end.

Two Flips, One Day

Wells is the second major loss from the Longhorns along the defensive line today, and the second four-star to to spur the Longhorns after Vodney Cleveland opted for the Bill Belichick-led North Carolina Tar Heels.

Wells change of heart might stem more from his twin brother, Chris Wells, a three-star who changed his commitment from the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers turned up the heat on the twin brothers leading up to Early Signing Day, with both opting for their decision this morning.

Chris, the three-star, was only given a preferred walk-on status from the Longhorns, which could be what caused the separation. The two brothers had voiced their preferability to continue their college career together after playing at Petal High School in Mississippi.

Wells is a 6-5, 330-pound interior defensive linemen that the Longhorns desperately wanted to keep in the 2026, as he's an absolute interior terrorizer, that their defense has become accustomed to. He has incredible length with his arms and an elite skillset that could earn him some playing time as a true freshman.

The Longhorns currently only have one defensive lineman signed to the class now, James Johnson, but he more than makes up for. He is ranked at the number nine interior defensive lineman according to On3 and is a four-star recruit himself.

With the No. 8 recruiting class in the cycle, the Longhorns could look to flip another defensive lineman, recognizing their drop-off in the numbers they were expected to add this season. With most players opting for Early Signing Day in today's age, prefering early enrollment to give them a leg up in seeing early playing time, their options in terms of high school recruits will be thin after today.

