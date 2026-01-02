Texas Longhorns Lose Another RB to the Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have had their fair share of transfer portal departures over the past few weeks, but no position has been hit harder than running back.

Though the latest loss is not as significant as the others, it's still worth noting.

Per reports from Inside Texas, Longhorns running back Colin Page is entering the transfert portal. He spent four seasons on the Forty Acres after arriving in 2022.

Texas Has Lost 5 Running Backs Since October

Texas Longhorns running back Colin Page against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite hiring new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who spent this season with the Florida Gators, the Longhorns will have a new-look backfield next year.

Page, an Austin native, is now the fifth Texas running back to enter the portal this cycle. Including Jerrick Gibson's exit in October, the Longhorns have also lost Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Rickey Stewart Jr.

Page was deep on the Texas depth chart this season and didn't receive a single carry across 13 games this year, as players like Christian Clark and James Simon filled out the pecking order behind Wisner and Baxter.

However, Page saw a few notable reps last season while playing in five total games. He posted 18 carries for 99 yards with a long of 23. Most of this came during the 2024 non-conference schedule, as he saw action against Colorado State, UTSA and Louisiana Monroe. In the win over ULM, he had a career-best performance with 10 carries for 60 yards while finishing as Texas' second-leading rusher in the game

Page then got a chance to play in two SEC games, tallying two carries for seven yards in the home win over Florida before also receiving playing time against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Former Texas offensive lineman Hayden Conner, a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals, said last season while speaking to the media that Page is "one of the hardest workers on the team."

"Collin page is a hard worker," Conner said. "Sweet kid, really, really good dude, one of the hardest workers on the team. But I keep telling him, just keep working."

The Longhorns will now look to add some new faces at running back out of the portal this offseason. Clark and Simon have to yet to announce a decision to transfer and could return while true freshman Derrek Cooper will arrive in the spring looking to make a immediate impact.

Time will tell how things work out for Texas' backfield.