Texas Longhorns Land Visit From Major Transfer Portal Target

With Anthony Hill and Trey Moore both off to the NFL, and Liona Lefau finding his way to a new home in the transfer portal, the Texas Longhorns are in desperate need of bringing in a high-caliber player at the linebacker position this offseason.

Thus far, there have been a few intriguing names to keep an eye on in that space, including Rasheem Biles (Pittsburgh), Austin Romaine (Kansas State), Matai Tagoa'i (USC) and Chris Jones (Southern Miss) among many others.

But there is one name that sticks out well above the rest for the Longhorns, and it appears as though they have landed a visit with him next week.

According to reports from Hank South of Horns247, Auburn Tigers junior linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. will be taking a visit to the 40 Acres next week. He has yet to confirm the official date of the visit, but is working to iron out that detail.

Woodyard would fit extremely well in Austin

Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. wraps up Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Woodyard, who is coming off a breakout season in 2025, tallied 67 total tackles (47 solo) as well as two sacks. His Pro Football Focus grade was also the second-highest of all linebackers in the SEC at 80.1, while he scored a whopping 88.4 in run defense.

Outside of that, however, he is also an ideal fit within the new scheme that will be deployed by defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

In Muschamp's defense, the middle or MIKE linebacker needs to be tough, physical and disciplined in his run fits. Violence and and attacking downhill with purpose at the line of scrimmage also heavily desired traits.

At 6-foot and 245 pounds, Woodyard possesses all of those traits in spades. He is one of the most physically imposing and violent players at the position in the SEC, and he has an elite ability to play the run at the line of scrimmage, anchor a defense, and run sideline to sideline with purpose.

At Muschamp's MIKE spot, he also won't be asked to drop in to pass coverage nearly as much as Anthony Hill Jr. was, for example, in Pete Kwiatkowski's scheme. Instead, that responsibility would fall elsewhere, allowing him to implement the true strengths of his game.

In other words, its an ideal fit for Woodyard, as well.

All that being said, landing a visit with a player in the portal does not necessarily mean that he will be a Longhorn. That's not how the portal works.

Then again, it is clear that Texas wants Woodyard, and Woodyard wants Texas. It seems to just be a matter of agreeing to the right terms.

And if the two parties can do that, the Longhorns would be in very good shape.