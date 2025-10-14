Texas Longhorns Lose Talented Running Back to Transfer Portal
After logging just one carry for -3 yards against the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday, Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson has decided to part ways with the program.
The sophomore’s decision allows him to leave Texas without sacrificing a year of eligibility and makes it possible for him to use his redshirt at his next stop if necessary.
Gibson has had a difficult time emerging as a consistent ball carrier for the Longhorns, especially given how many capable running backs they possess this year.
Who was Gibson competing with for reps?
Junior running back Quintrevion Wisner returned from a hamstring injury and has since seemed to emerge as Texas’s main rushing threat. He recorded 22 carries for 94 yards against the Sooners, with his longest carry in Dallas being for 37 yards.
Redshirt freshman Christian Clark and freshman James Simon have also been thrown into the mix, and their impact has been felt throughout Texas’ first six games.
Redshirt sophomore C.J. Baxter also has the potential to return from his hamstring injury soon, which would drastically increase competition for playing time.
Simon has gotten on the field during multiple games this season, but it’s possible that he seeks to take his talent somewhere where he can assume a higher position on the depth chart.
What did Gibson do during his career with the Longhorns?
This should not come as a major surprise, as Gibson was used sparingly throughout the season, including when the Longhorns traveled to face the Gators, where he was nowhere to be found despite the issues on the ground.
"Definitely was a flow of the game (decision)," Sarkisian said of Gibson. "Different styles of runs are better for certain players. In last week's ball game, we really felt the strength of Florida was their interior defensive linemen. We probably didn't give enough credit to all of their defensive front. They were really good, and we didn't play great.
"Then, when it turns into a pass-happy game and you're throwing the ball, sometimes you've got to have your receiving-type backs and your pass-protecting backs out there to make those plays. Hopefully, it's a good sign if Jerrick's in there more this week. That's a good sign for us. Hopefully, get some more opportunities."
Gibson appeared in 15 games as a true freshman, accumulating 377 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries.
In 2025, he carried the ball 37 times for 152 yards, finding the endzone once against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
The IMG Academy graduate was a highly sought-after recruit in high school, earning a spot as the No. 3 running back in the state of Florida by 247Sports.
His departure doesn’t mean that the Longhorns will never see him again, as they might face whatever program he lands at next.
Until Baxter returns, Texas will be rotating between Wisner, Clark and Simon as their ball carriers.
The team’s next matchup will take place in Lexington, Kentucky, against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m.