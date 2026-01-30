Steve Sarkisian, Jabbar Juluke Visit Five-Star RB Phenom

The Texas Longhorns have remained hot on the recruiting trail.

With four commitments already secured, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to make national noise.

That momentum continued this week as Sarkisian and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke made a high-profile recruiting stop this week, visiting five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis at his high school in Richmond, Texas, signaling a strong push for one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects.

Evaluating Landen Williams-Callis

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anyone familiar with high school football’s elite offensive talent likely knows the name Williams-Callis.

The former Texas 5A Division II state championship Offensive MVP has cemented himself as one of the most prolific running backs in the 2027 cycle.

At 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, Williams-Callis ranks as the No. 3 running back nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 7 overall player in Texas. He is listed as a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and a four-star recruit by Rivals.

The Richmond native had a dominant junior season, rushing for 3,502 yards (seventh nationally) and 61 total touchdowns in 16 games. He later competed in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl, where he was viewed as one of the event’s top running backs.

Williams-Callis was equally productive as a sophomore, rushing for 2,103 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging 9.14 yards per carry. He helped lead Randle to a state title and rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown in the championship game against South Oak Cliff.

A former track athlete, Williams-Callis has showcased elite speed and explosiveness, recording a 10.65-second 100 meters as a sophomore. He was named High School On SI's 2025 High School Football Offensive Player of the Year .

What the Visit Means for Texas

"I appreciate y’all for pulling up and showing love," wrote the running back after the visit.

Williams-Callis has expressed a strong interest in Texas amid stiff national competition. He's currently received 62 offers, but according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, has narrowed his serious contenders to five programs , with Texas making the cut.

The visit signals Texas’ determination to compete for Williams-Callis’ commitment, a prize that would significantly bolster Sarkisian’s backfield profile and land one of the Lone Star State’s most coveted talents. Texas has already gained momentum on the trail, thanks to Juluke, with whom Williams-Callis shares a connection.

"I like coach Juluke a lot, I mess with him, we’re real cool," Williams-Callis told Biggins earlier this month.

If Texas hopes to land the dynamic back, that relationship—along with the program’s reputation for producing NFL-caliber backs—figures to play a key role.

A decision from Williams-Callis, who plans to announce his commitment in the summer, could significantly shape the landscape of the 2027 recruiting class. Texas’ in-person pitch, led by Sarkisian and Juluke, may be one of the most important yet.