Texas Longhorns Make Historic On-Field Branding Partnership
The official message of the University of Texas is — what starts here changes the world. With this new sponsorship kicking off in August, this milestone proves to be another example of the Texas Longhorns' guiding belief.
Across all Texas Athletics fields and courts, the Longhorns’ logo will now be accompanied by the Austin-based healthcare company, Humann.
While their sponsorship proves to be new, their partnership isn't. Humann’s science has been featured in Texas Athletics for over a decade.
Texas' new sponsorship deal with Humann
Starting from a University of Texas Health Science Center research program, the company was created in 2009 by Dr. Ferid Murad, one of three scientists awarded the 1998 Nobel Prize in Medicine.
The healthcare company specializes in cardiovascular health and helps people ages 18 to 85 support their heart health, aid in healthy blood pressure, and boost energy, endurance and recovery.
“What began with Texas researchers has been used by our student-athletes for over a decade to help them perform better on the field and aiding Longhorn fans and people around the country to be at their best heart health for everyday life,” Athletic Director at the University of Texas, Chris Del Conte said.
Humann has worked with Texas Athletics’ performance nutrition program, supporting training staff and athletes across the university for more than a decade. Since the collaboration, Texas has won more than 20 national championships across its athletic department.
“If we were going to make the decision to put a brand on our fields, courts and across all our athletics venues, it had to have an incredible story (with) The University of Texas,” Del Conte said.
The multi-year agreement signifies a new phase in their partnership, all of which was facilitated by the Longhorns Sports Properties team. Further, Humann will not only display their logo next to the Longhorns but also become an integral part of the Texas Athletics’ Performance Nutrition program, as they will provide products that support endurance, recovery and cardiovascular health.
“Humann was born out of a University of Texas system research program and shaped by years of collaboration with its academic researchers, nutritionists, and training staff," CEO and Co-Founder of Humann, Joel Kocher, said. "This isn’t just a sponsorship — it’s proof of what happens when world-class science and world-class athletics work together to push human potential further."
While the price tag on the deal has yet to be announced, the multi-year agreement proves to be a large stepping stone in the partnership between the Longhorns and Humann.