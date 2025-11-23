3 Takeaways From Texas Football's Explosive Win Over Arkansas
Texas Longhorns football took home another win in the SEC on Saturday, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks, 57-37. A bounce-back victory after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs the week prior, the Longhorns are doing all they can to find themselves back in the playoff race.
With this latest win in the books, Texas football improved to 8-3 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. It was an impressive performance from Texas on the offensive side of the ball.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's game.
Arch Manning Continues His Impressive Play
Arch Manning set a career high with 389 passing yards, while also adding six touchdowns, four through the air, one on the ground, and one receiving. He is now the only quarterback in Texas football history to have a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game. Throughout the contest, he looked calm and comfortable and tore through the Arkansas defense.
Manning has now thrown for 300-plus yards in three of the past four games, and four total times this season. In every contest Manning has reached 300-plus yards through the air, he has also thrown at least three passing touchdowns.
Though the young quarterback faced immense criticism to start the year, he looks to have shut out that noise, finding his stride over the past month.
Texas WRs Bounced Back from Georgia Performance
In the 35-10 loss to Georgia more than a week ago, the Longhorns' offense struggled on the receiving end. Texas found that its lack of offense was a self-inflicted wound due to multiple drops from the Longhorns' receivers.
In Saturday's game, Texas receivers seemed to have shaken off the performance against the Bulldogs, with standout performances from Parker Livingstone, DeAndre Moore Jr., Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V.
Moore finished the game with 74 receiving yards and three touchdowns on three receptions. Wingo and Mosley finished with 81 receiving yards each, with Wingo posting a game-high six catches, and Livingstone finished with 104 receiving yards on two catches and a touchdown.
Texas Playoff Hopes Are Alive ... For the Moment
Texas is the only team that Arkansas has faced in the SEC this season to defeat the Razorbacks by more than a single touchdown. In an all-around lights-out performance from the offense, Texas is proving why they may not yet be out of the playoff race.
While they currently sit at No. 17 in the CFP rankings, a potential win over No. 3 Texas A&M Thanksgiving weekend could throw Texas back in the race. If the offense can show up yet again this next weekend, then maybe head coach Steve Sarkisian can find himself in his third straight playoff appearance.