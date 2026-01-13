Arch Manning Opens With Shocking Odds For 2026 Heisman

The 2025 season was full of trials and tribulations for the Texas Longhorns. Faced with preseason expectations that ranked them as the number one team in the country before even taking a snap on the season, the Longhorns were expected to bring a National Championship back to Austin for the first time in 20 years.

No one felt those expectations more than quarterback Arch Manning, who was faced with unprecedented pressure to be the guy many expected him to be. Despite a rollercoaster performance on the season, he turned in a great season, but many had already written him off.

Now, he returns to the Forty Acres for his second season as a starter, and once again with expectations to meet. This time, he is ready, though, and Heisman Odds agree, as FanDuel gives Manning the best odds to win the 2026 award.

Ready to Deliver

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning was the feature piece of the Longhorns' last season, with many waiting with eager anticipation for the highly touted recruit and legacy quarterback to finally get his chance under center to show what he can with a full season under his belt.

Despite early struggles, fueled by inconsistent offensive line play and the team's struggling ability to run the ball to open up the playbook, Manning still turned in a great season, considering the struggles he went through. After finishing the season with 3,163 yards, just six yards under Marcel Reed, who was considered a dark horse candidate for the Heisman race.

He also totaled 26 passing touchdowns, which ranked 17th in the country, while limiting himself to only seven interceptions, tied for the 46th best in the country. After finishing his first full season as a starter with a 78 QBR, which was 17th in the country, he is ready to come back for more and prove what he is fully capable of.

The Longhorns understand the need to make it happen with Manning next season, as it will most likely be his last year before declaring for the NFL Draft. They added offensive line depth to build around Manning, and they said two of the most dynamic running backs in the country, Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

Those additions even come before discussing the number one transfer portal addition the Longhorns made, landing Cam Coleman, the number one receiver in the country. Manning will now have one of the most dynamic receiving cores in the country with Wingo opposite him.

Manning faced improbable odds last year and was faced with an uphill battle to quiet expectations not set by anything he had done before. Now, though, the odds are on his side, and so is the talent; now, the only thing missing is the hardware.