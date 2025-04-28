Former Texas Longhorns OL Transfers to Big 12 Team
Former Texas Longhorns offensive line standout Malik Agbo has found a new home in West Virginia after entering the transfer portal following the 2024 season. Agbo played three seasons with the Longhorns as an offensive lineman and blocking tight end.
Now, Agbo will join the Mountaineers as a junior.
He announced his commitment on X, with a simple message: "Beyond blessed and excited to have this opportunity. Let’s get to work!!!"
Agbo faced the Mountaineers just once as a Longhorn, beating them 38-20 in Austin in 2022. Agbo played just two games that season, and did not play against West Virginia.
The former four-star recruit from Federal Way, WA, stands tall at 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds, making him a weapon on any offensive line. He also poses the ability to play tight end, and caught one pass for six yards in his career.
Now, he will head back to the Big 12 with SEC experience, bringing significant value to the Mountaineer offensive line.
But for the Longhorns, with Agbo leaving, the offensive line has less experience than ever. Texas has depth, but not with hoards of experience that the previous offensive line had, and just one starter is returning to the Longhorns.
The Longhorns will now turn to DJ Campbell, Connor Robertson, Cole Hutson, Neto Umeozulu and Trevor Goosby to lead the offensive line. Agbo played a huge part in blocking schemes, specifically in run blocking, allowing Texas running backs to average over 100 yards of rushing per game.
Now, Agbo will spend the next part of his career as a West Virginia Mountaineer.