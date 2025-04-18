Texas Longhorns Star Colin Simmons Gives Trevor Goosby & Brandon Baker High Praise
As the Texas Longhorns go through their final few practices of the spring, the position battles are just getting underway. One of the biggest position battles of intrigue this spring is along the offensive line, where the Longhorns have just one returning starter from last season's unit.
However, even with the loss of continuity and experience, offensive line coach Kyle Flood's strong recruiting has put Texas in a position to overcome the loss of four starters upfront. That is seemingly already transpiring in practice as the Texas offense works with two new offensive tackles, Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker.
"A dog, a dog especially Goosby and especially Baker, like those are two dogs, and Baker is going to be very talented this year," Texas's star edge rusher Colin Simmons said of his offensive line counterparts. "And Goosby, he already showcased his skills, and he's going to be very talented this year too. Nick Brooks, gonna be very talented this year and the next two to three years."
The Longhorns will go from two soon-to-be NFL Draft picks to two offensive tackles that they hope will develop into that same status.
The Longhorns have already seen flashes from Goosby, the former three-star prospect, logged his first two career starts last season as injuries saw both Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams miss time. And while having a new starter at either offensive tackle position can be problematic, especially in high-profile games like the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game, Goosby held his own.
Meanwhile, Baker, the former four-star prospect, will look to make his first career start when Texas kicks off its season at Ohio State.
Simmons' evaluations of Texas's offensive tackles should give fans another reason for optimism, as the rising sophomore has the ability to compare what he's seen from Baker and Goosby in practice to what he saw from Banks and Williams.
"I learned a lot, honestly, I played high school with Cam," Simmons said of Williams. "So it was just like seeing him transition from high school to college, making that big jump as a player ... like he's way more talented, way better as a person. So like, I already, like, already learned a lot from him."
As for Banks, the potential first-round draft pick:
"Kelvin, that's a dog, that is a dog I've never seen a player like him before, and just going against him every day, like that really helped me for this year," Simmons said.