Texas Longhorns WR Visiting Dallas Cowboys Before NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- The Dallas Cowboys could be eyeing a new weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are hosting former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden for a visit on Thursday. Seen as potentially the best wideout in this year's draft, Golden recently wrapped up a visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Schultz wrote on X that "One college scouting director said: 'I think Golden’s one of those guys who didn’t fully realize how good he could be until it started clicking. Once he tasted success, he just kept working.'"
Golden's addition to the Cowboys offense could be a scary sight for opposing defenses. He'd join a receiving corps led by CeeDee Lamb, who remains one of the league's best wideouts. Dallas also has an emerging standout in Jalen Tolbert headed into his third season.
Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Texas. He ended the season on a high note, stringing together solid performance one after the other, moving up draft boards in the process. The hype became clearly warranted once Golden finished with a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash, best among wide receivers this season and second overall for all players at this year's NFL Combine.
Following Tuesday's spring practice, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about seeing Golden's growth during his one season in Austin. He echoed some of the words that Schultz was told about Golden from the anonymous scouting director.
"I would say Matthew's a great example of early on, he was struggling with the offense," Sarkisian said. " ... And I don't think we saw the best version of him physically early on, even early in the season, because the wheels were still turning up top. And as the season went on, the more comfortable he got, we started to see even a better version of him physically, because mentally, things slowed down and calmed down for him. ... It made more sense to him, and it's just continued on throughout this draft process."
Golden will be in attendance in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24.