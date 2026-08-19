Texas Longhorns May Have Found Their Answer at Kicker in Gio Spetic

Texas' field goal unit is in good hands with likely PK1 Gianni Spetic. During the Longhorns' fall camp scrimmage this past Saturday, Spetic rebounded from a missed field goal to go 5/6 on the day. His high on the afternoon was 49 yards out.

Sark reported those numbers himself while giving the special teams an overall favorable outlook following the scrimmage.

“I thought from a special team standpoint, I thought we punted the ball very well today, and I think Gio [Spetic] was 4-for-5 on field goals, or maybe even 5-for-6 with a long of 49, missed his first one. We’ve got to look at the snap-hold operation, but I thought that was good,” Sarkisian said.

Texas has long had a strong kicking game. Mason Shipley was a brilliant one-and-done last year via the portal from Texas State. Before that, Bert Auburn held the position down for three years as the program's No. 4 leading scorer the Forty Acres has ever had.

Spetic looks like he's taking the baton and running with it. He was named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced last week. The Lou Groza Award has never been won by a player in Burnt Orange. Perhaps Spetic could be the first.

Gio Spetic Must Work on Biggest Weakness to Win the Lou Groza Award

If Spetic were to bring home any hardware this season, he'll need to improve at his biggest weakness: 40-49 yard attempts. In 2023, Spetic went 1/5 on such attempts at Ohio. He was 3/4 in 2024, but 3/6 at Memphis in 2025.

Of course, that's not all on him. The long-snapping was not up-to-snuff in Athens, Ohio, in 2023, but balanced out with the addition of Charlotte transfer Colby Garfield. Redshirt freshman Jonathan Zarut had to shoulder the load for the Tigers last year, which may have factored into some of Spetic's struggles from that distance.

There will be no worries from that position in 2026.

Trey Dubuc Should Help Longhorns' Kicking Game

New Mexico transfer LS Trey Dubuc was placed on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. The Longhorns more than addressed the position in the portal. That bodes extremely well for Spetic's potential.

Dubuc broke out in Albuquerque in 92 special-teams snaps. Before that, he saw limited action at South Florida.

Texas has not had issues with kicking since Bert Auburn in 2024, and 2026 doesn't seem to be shaping up as a year when there will be a step back with Dubuc and Spetic in tow.

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