The Good and Not So Good From Texas Longhorns First Fall Scrimmage

The Texas Longhorns completed their first scrimmage of fall camp at DKR on Saturday, and there was a ton of takeaways to sift through.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media right after the scrimmage ended to share his initial thoughts on the day.

There were many positives, but as Sarkisian always says every year, the team is far from a finished product.

The Good

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp disputes a call in a game against the Central Florida Knights in the fourth quarter at Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas beat Central Florida 35-3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Will Muschamp's Defense



All eyes are on what things will look like this upcoming season with the return of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who faces some pressure after taking over for a productive DC in Pete Kwiatkowski.



Fortunately for Texas, it looks like Muschamp has the defense trending in the right direction. Sarkisian told the media that the defense is "a little bit ahead" of the offense. The highlight of the day was a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Graceson Littleton.



This comment from Sarkisian is saying a lot, especially since Texas possess three potential first-round picks on offense while breaking in a new defensive scheme on the other end.

- Star WRs



Despite a solid day from the defense, it's impossible to completely shut down Texas wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo.



Both players scored "long" touchdowns, according to Sarkisian. Coleman also had an acrobatic grab right on the sideline over Jonah Williams.



Even more impressive? Their two scores came despite being in and out of the lineup throughout the day, as Sarkisian wanted to treat it like an NFL preseason game for his star players.

- The Offensive Line



There's been a ton of talk about the Texas offensive line this offseason. The Longhorns added five new o-linemen out of the transfer portal and got Cole Hutson back as a late addition during fall camp.



Texas needs to improve up front, but Sarkisian said that the first scrimmage made him feel "really encouraged" about the offensive line.



On top of that, it appears the Longhorns have their starting five on the offensive line set, with Trevor Goosby, Laurence Seymore, Connor Robertson, Brandon Baker and Melvin Siani from left to right. It feels like this will be the starting unit for the season opener.

The Not So Good

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Arch Manning Throws 2 Interceptions



Like Coleman and Wingo, Arch Manning rotated in and out of the lineup on Saturday and even had a touchdown pass to Wingo in the second half, but he started off the day with an interception in the end zone to Jonah Williams before throwing another pick to Littleton.



It's good to hear Williams making a big play but an interception in the red zone is obviously something Manning will want to avoid this season.



"I think he can play cleaner than he played today, and a little bit more efficient, a little bit more accurate," Sarkisian said of Manning. "But there was also some high-level plays that were made too. Again, it's the level of consistency that we're fighting for, and I've seen it right the first week and a half."

However, Sarkisian also shouldered some of the blame due to the way he kept subbing Manning in and out instead of letting him catch a rhythm.



"I think probably blame Coach Sark for not being quite as fair to him, where it was one one series and then sit for 30 minutes, and then one series and then sit again. So next week will be a little bit different format," Sarkisian said.

- The Flu Bug



Sarkisian revealed that linebackers Rasheem Biles, Ty'Anthony Smith and Brad Spence, defensive lineman Justus Terry, cornerback John Meredith III and wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon were all sidelined for the scrimmage after the team got hit with a flu bug.



Though the flu is certainly not fun, it's safe to say Texas fans would rather hear news of a brief illness than a player being out due to an injury.



These six players will be looking to get back to 100% percent and on the practice during the next two weeks of fall camp.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says that these players were out for today's scrimmage. Said the team got hit with the flu.



- Rasheem Biles

- John Meredith III

- Ty'Anthony Smith

- Daylan McCutcheon

- Justus Terry

- Brad Spence — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 15, 2026

- Ty'Anthony Smith's Chances of Winning Starting Job



Ty'Anthony Smith has been in what many are viewing as a position battle with transfer linebacker Justin Cryer during fall camp at the MIKE spot.



But after missing the spring following shoulder surgery and taking some time to ramp up, Smith simply can't afford to be sidelined for the first scrimmage as well due to the flu. Not being on the field means he isn't getting a chance to prove to the coaching staff why he deserves to start.



Of course, nothing is official on the depth chart yet. Smith will look to make up ground as fall camp rolls on.

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