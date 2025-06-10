Former Texas Longhorn Michael Dickson Earns Record Contract
Former Texas Longhorns punter Michael Dickson has signed a four-year, $16.2 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
As a result, Dickson, who is now under contract through the 2029 season, is the highest-paid punter in the NFL once again. This comes less than 24 hours after Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke briefly claimed the title by signing a four-year, $16 million extension on Monday, but the Seahawks quickly reset the market once again.
An Australian native, Dickson, 29, has averaged 48.2 yards per punt over his seven NFL seasons, including a career-best 50 yards in 2023. He's also placed 42.1 percent of his kicks inside the 20-yard line, often flipping field position in Seattle's favor. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in his 2018 rookie season.
"He's certainly not taken for granted within this building," Seahawks special teams coach Jay Harbaugh said, per the team's website. "We love him and are highly impressed by him all the time. Just think the world of him, his consistency as a performer, he's really a model, even though what he does is really different from a lot of other positions on the field. I think when you get past that if you're another player and you see who he is as a pro and what he does day in and day out, the mental approach, the care he takes for his body, his ability to take information, good or bad, and process it and then move on. It's really a great example for other players as well."
Recently, the Seahawks named Dickson as one of their top 50 players in franchise history to commemorate their upcoming 50th season.
"I still feel like my rookie season was like a season ago," Dickson said. "I come out here and think about that rookie minicamp where I was locked in, taking it super seriously and I still feel like I'm like that today. Like I said earlier, I haven't taken any of my time here for granted. I'm doing everything I can to when the time comes, leave with no regrets. So, I'm doing everything."
Dickson averaged 45.3 yards per punt over his three years at Texas and was a unanimous All-American in 2017.