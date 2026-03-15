A Future NFL Hall of Fame NFL QB Just Took His Son On a Texas Longhorns Visit

Family bloodlines have been a big thing at the University of Texas over the years, whether it's family members both attending the university or someone from a notable family continuing their education at the 40 Acres.

Arch Manning is currently living in that situation, another chapter in the famed Manning quarterback family, despite their family attending Ole Miss and Tennessee, and of course, there are quarterbacks Colt and Case McCoy who led many an offense for Mack Brown in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Now it seems that another offspring of an NFL signal caller could be on his way to the state capital whenever his time comes to pursue higher education.

Russell Wilson Takes Son Future On Visit To University of Texas

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saturday afternoon, a video on OnTexasFootball's official X page showed New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson taking his stepson on a visit to the Texas campus, and the video shows the boy sitting up front in the car with the NFL, visibly elated by everything that passes by them as they drive.

"Well, what do you think?" Wilson asks the young boy, who will be 12 years old in May. "I love Texas, man, this school is great," he replies, looking out the window. "I love the stadium, it's just great. Everything is bigger in Texas."

The video then cuts to a tour of the Longhorn facilities, including some shots inside the trophy room, the film room, and even some pictures snapped with head football coach Steve Sarkisian and baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Wilson, who attended North Carolina State from 2007 to 2010 before finishing out his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2011, has no personal ties to the university, and it seems he is simply trying to get the wheels turning in his stepson's mind though he still has a little over six years before college comes into his life.

In addition to his football career, Wilson also has tried his hand in the baseball world, having been drafted by the Baltimore Orioles straight out of high school in 2007, and was a member of the NC State baseball team during his time with the university.

Wilson has attended spring training for multiple MLB teams, but has kept his career on the gridiron, though with the rise of two-sport athletes in the collegiate scheme, especially Jonah Williams at Texas, who's to say that Wilson wouldn't try to persuade his child to do both?