Texas Longhorns Move Into Top 10 of Recruiting Rankings After Massive Commitment
Despite a slower start this July, the Texas Longhorns have picked up momentum by securing five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
His commitment resulted in an immediate five place jump for the Longhorns in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. They were previously ranked at No. 14 and now sit within the top 10 at No. 9. in the rankings, sliding past Florida State, Miami, Florida, Clemson and Michigan.
Atkinson, the No. 1 linebacker and No. 9 overall prospect in the country, chose Texas on July 15 over Georgia, Clemson and Oregon.
Atkinson picks Texas over home state powerhouse
Being from Loganville, Georgia, he was projected for most of his recruitment to choose to play under head coach Kirby Smart as a Bulldog. That being said, the Longhorns obtained a last minute edge and won him over.
“I have made some great connections there for sure,” Atkinson told Rivals following his official visit to Austin. “Coach Sark and the entire staff made me feel like a priority and that I could be a key piece to the defense. I feel really good about Texas, and they are one of my top schools to consider.”
He joins two other five-star commits for the Longhorns this cycle, quarterback Dia Bell and edge rusher Richard Wesley. Bell is Rivals’ No. 1 ranked quarterback and No. 2 overall ranked prospect in the nation, and with Wesley and Atkinson now serving as a defensive duo, this Texas class seems to be coming together.
Although the Longhorns aren’t on track to lead in the nation as they did with their 2025 class, working their way into the top 10 puts them into a solid position as July moves forward. Georgia still possesses the nation’s No. 1 class, but losing an in-state recruit as talented as Atkinson still burns.
Atkinson recorded 166 total tackles (32 for loss), 13 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception last season alone for Grayson High School. He also earned the title of MaxPreps National Junior of the Year and participated in the Navy All-American bowl.
Now that his recruitment has come to a close, he will look to bring the same energy into his senior season and carry it forward when he arrives at Texas.
Only three five-star prospects remain on the market, as most of the top talents in the class of 2026 have found their college landing spots.
The Longhorns have the opportunity to utilize the momentum that this commitment provides to close out the 2026 cycle strong, regardless of the losses that have occurred within the past few weeks.