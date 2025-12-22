Texas Longhorns' DB Manny Muhammad Plans to Enter NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad has officially declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Monday.

After three years in the program, the Dallas, Texas native is headed to the highest level.

During his time in Austin, Muhammad emerged as one of the more consistent and versatile players in the Longhorns' secondary. From blocked punts for touchdowns to performing well when the lights were brightest, the defensive back certainly left his mark on the Texas football program.

With his college career complete, Muhammad leaves Austin as one of the more dependable defensive pieces to come through the program. His combination of playmaking ability and experience against formidable offenses makes the defensive back an intriguing prospect at the next level.

Muhammad's Career With the Longhorns

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after a defensive stop during a game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

In his first year with the Longhorns, Muhammad appeared in all 14 games while making two starts. As a freshman, the DeSoto, Texas native logged 31 total tackles with four pass breakups and one interception. He also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

In his Texas Longhorns' debut, Muhammad totaled five tackles and one pass breakup. Later in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State, the defensive back made his first career start and recorded for solo tackles and one pass breakup.

It was in his sophomore season that Muhammad took a significant step forward for the Texas defense. Starting all 16 games, the secondary piece totaled 36 tackles wiht eight pass deflections. While he didn't record an interception, Muhammad helped tip a Michigan pass attempt in the air for Texas defensive back to Andrew Mukuba to intercept.

In 2024, Muhammad and the Texas secondary faced one of the most demanding schedules in recent memory. The Longhorns ended the season with an 11-1 record with ranked wins over Michigan, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M. After making the College Football Playoff, Muhammad and the Texas defense were instrumental in the program's wins over Clemson and Arizona State.

In his final year with the Longhorns, Muhammad remained a steady contributor on defense totaling 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, four pass breakups and two interceptions. The defensive back posted multiple performances with five or more tackles against Ohio State, Georgia, and Kentucky.

The 2025 edition of the Red River Rivalry featured his most memorable performance of the season. There's an argument to be made for it also being his best performance of his collegiate career. In Texas' 23-6 win over Oklahoma, Muhammad recorded a career-high two interceptions along with two tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Across three seasons, Muhammad emerged as a battle-tested pass defender who consistently rose to the occasion. When the lights were brightest, the defensive back seemed to be a step ahead of everybody else on the field.

