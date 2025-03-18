Texas Longhorns New Coaches' Contract Details Revealed
As Texas Longhorns fans can once again expect, success comes with the poaching of staff coaches. Like in the off-season, the Longhorns had some coaching staff vacancies to fill after their second-straight College Football Playoff appearance.
With the departures of Tashard Choice, Blake Gideon, and Terry Joseph, all of whom received promotions elsewhere, head coach Steve Sarkisian brought in Mark Orphrey, Chad Scott, and Duane Akina to fill the spots on his staff. And now, thanks to a report from Inside Texas, we know the details of the contracts that the three new coaches signed.
As first reported by Joe Cook, Akina returned to Austin this offseason as the defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach, which will see him earn $825,000 in 2025 and $850,000 in 2026.
Meanwhile, Orphrey, who was hired to replace Joseph as the cornerbacks coach after three seasons at Rutgers in the same position will make $600,000 this season before seeing his pay bump up to $650,000 the following year.
New running backs coach, Scott, will earn $700,000 this year before making $600,000 next year as he replaces the Choice.
All three contracts will run through 2026 as they join the Longhorns coaching staff as they look to take the program back to its first national championship game in over a decade.
Texas will open the 2025 season on August 30th when they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal.
