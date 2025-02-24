Texas Longhorns DB Coach Terry Joseph Leaving For NFL Job
The Texas Longhorns have reportedly lost another top assistant to the NFL.
According to reports from OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson, Longhorns defensive backs and safeties coach Terry Joseph is leaving the program to accept a job with the New Orleans Saints.
MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Bill Belichick's Hiring
Joseph is now the second Longhorns assistant to leave for the NFL alongside running backs coach Tashard Choice, who left to accept a job with the Detroit Lions. The Longhorns also lost safeties Blake Gideon, who accepted a job as the Georgia Tech defensive coordinator.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Joseph will be taking the role of defensive passing game coordinator on new head coach Kellen Moore's new staff.
Joseph had been with the Longhorns since the beginning of the Steve Sarkisian era in 2021, helping the Longhorns produce multiple NFL talents, including Ryan Watts, Anthony Cook, and Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron, and future NFL draft selection Malik Muhammad. During his time with Notre Dame, Joseph also developed now-Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton into a high draft selection.
He was also a primary recruiter of five-star talents like Kobe Black, Derek Williams, and Muhammad, and played a major role in the recruitment of Arch Manning. Joseph also helped the Longhorns land talents like Warren Roberson, Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Austin Jordan, Zelus Hicks, Jaylon Guilbeau, J'Mond Tapp, Terrance Brooks, Graceson Littleton, Sanatana Wilson, and many others.
MORE: What Steve Sarkisian Wants The NFL to Know About Quinn Ewers
Before joining the Longhorns, Joseph spent time with Notre Dame from 2018-2020, North Carolina in 2017, Texas A&M from 2014-2016, Nebraska in 2012 and 2013, and Tennessee from 2010-2011.
This will be Joseph's first job at the NFL level.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Is Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Overhyped?
MORE: Elite 4-Star WR Naeem Burroughs Sets Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Five Texas Longhorns Ranked Inside Top-100 Returning Players List
MORE: Texas Longhorns DT Bill Norton Confirms Departure for 2025