'Can't Wait!' Texas Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Byron Murphy Seattle Seahawks Draft Pick
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II went off the board at No. 16 overall to the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.
After the pick was announced, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian reacted to the news, per Texas Athletics.
Here's what Sarkisian had to say about Murphy heading to Seattle:
“Seattle got a great one and a guy that can be an anchor on their defensive line for a long time in Byron Murphy,” Sarkisian said. “The biggest thing about Murph is the work ethic. He wasn’t the most highly recruited player coming out of high school, but he worked extremely hard, earned everyone’s respect and developed into a big-time NFL first-round pick. He really had a pitbull mentality every day in practice and is a guy who graduated from UT in just three years and has a great football IQ. He is such an awesome person, incredible teammate and was a great team leader for us. The work ethic, drive, determination, and the coachability really stand out with Murph. He’s a disruptive, penetrating type player, so whatever front you’re looking at, he can be a great player for you. With us he played a lot over the center and was very effective at that, but he also got on the edge and was able to get up field, too. The amount of times he put pressure on a quarterback and an offense was immense, he’s a very disruptive, attacking type of player who’s at his best when you cut him loose and let him go."
Murphy scored two offensive touchdowns last season, adding to a career that featured 68 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one touchdown catch and one touchdown run.
Murphy helped spearhead an elite Texas rushing defense that allowed the fourth-fewest
rushing yards per game (80.8) this past season.
“Murph is a really explosive, powerful guy," Sarkisian said. "He’s a disruptive defensive lineman who can consistently make plays on the opposite side of the line scrimmage. His effort and work ethic are unmatched, and that’s how he plays every single snap. He doesn’t take any plays off and has the ability to get to the quarterback. To think he was the second defensive player, and first defensive tackle, taken in this year’s draft speaks volumes about what the Seahawks and everyone in the NFL sees in him, and they definitely won’t be disappointed. Murph is a great one and I can’t wait to watch him in the NFL.”