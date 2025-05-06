Texas Longhorns NFL Draft Gem Predicted As Breakout Star for Dallas Cowboys
With the NFL devaluing the running back position over the past several years, many talented players end up falling to Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Time and time again, these players end up outperforming their draft positioning and emerging as key contributors.
This year, former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue could become one of those players. Blue, whom the Dallas Cowboys selected in the fifth round of last month's draft, appeared on a list by Bleacher Report examining which Day 3 running backs could become breakout stars.
"Over the past couple of years, it's been hard to figure out the Dallas Cowboys' plan at running back," B/R's Matt Holder wrote. "They let Tony Pollard walk after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons during the 2024 offseason and just watched Rico Dowdle sign with Carolina after he eclipsed 1,000 yards last fall. However, they may have lucked out by getting Jaydon Blue in the fifth round this year.
"The Texas product received a third-round grade from the B/R scouting department, primarily due to his combination of patience and explosiveness."
A Houston native, Blue only started five of the 38 games he appeared in for the Longhorns, but made the most of his opportunities. In 2024, he ran for 730 yards and eight touchdowns while adding another 368 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver. He managed to stand out in a loaded Longhorns backfield, so he absolutely can in the NFL as well.
It also helps that the Cowboys have a strong offensive line for him to run behind, especially along the interior.
"Tyler Smith is coming off consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns and is a monster in the running game, while Cooper Beebe was solid as a rookie and projects to make a big jump in year two at center," Holder wrote. "Also, rookie Tyler Booker was B/R's second-ranked interior offensive lineman, largely due to what he brings as a run-blocker.
"On top of that, Terence Steele is an excellent run-blocker. It’s just a matter of whether Tyler Guyton can grow from his rookie season, as the rest of the offensive line is set up well for a rookie running back like Blue to be successful."
Blue will have to earn his playing time early on, but once he gets going, he could be a true difference-maker for America's Team.