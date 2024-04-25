Texas Longhorns Legend to Announce Two NFL Draft Picks for Kansas City Chiefs
The 2024 NFL Draft is kicking off Thursday night in Detroit. Per usual, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing the 32 selections for the first round. Multiple Texas Longhorns are projected to be off the board on opening night.
However, the rounds after that tend to have a little extra spice at the podium, as fans in attendance get to see different faces call out the rest of the picks for Rounds 2-7. The NFL revealed its list Thursday of current and former players that will announce the picks in the second and third rounds, and a Longhorns legend is one of the featured names.
Former Texas running back Jamaal Charles will announce the Kansas City Chiefs' second- and third-round picks on Friday at the draft. He was selected by Kansas City in the third round (No. 73 overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft.
Charles, who played nine of his 11 seasons with the Chiefs, had 1,332 rushes for 7,260 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns in 103 career regular-season games with the team. He played one season each with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring.
In three seasons with Texas, the first of which ended in a National Championship win over USC, Charles rushed 533 times for 3,328 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Charles was in attendance for Saturday's Orange-White Spring Game. LonghornsCountry.com spotted him chatting with media members and others during the late stages of the fourth quarter. Former Longhorn and current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was also there.
The Longhorns were already expected to be well represented at the draft, and now Charles is officially joining the club.