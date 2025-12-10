Travis Kelce Got Brutally Honest About His Costly Drop in Chiefs’ Loss to Texans
Usually when the Chiefs enter December, they look like one of the most formidable threats in the AFC. This year, they just look broken.
Kansas City suffered a bitter 20-10 loss to the Texans last Sunday that sank their playoffs hopes as they dropped to 6-7 on the season. They currently have just a 16% of making the postseason, and even if they win out in their remaining four games, they don't control their destiny and would need a few other things to fall into place.
Travis Kelce, who had an unfortunate lowlight Sunday in which he dropped a critical pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter, notably declined to speak to the media afterward. He finally opened up about that big-time moment on a recent episode of New Heights and took some accountability for his costly mistake:
"Obviously, looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in," Kelce said. "It's a sh---- f---ing feeling, especially dropping the f---ing ball late in the game like that when we were on our last f---ing chance to make something shake. It's a sh---- feeling, man. You put in all this work to be there for your guys, and I just wasn't that."
The 36-year-old tight end went on to lament the sad reality that the Chiefs were stuck in at the moment having lost seven very winnable games. Six of those losses were by one score or less.
"It's been a tough f---ing go-around in the last two days. You put in all this f---ing work and hope that it pays off and right now, it just, for whatever f---ing reason, it's little things, it's discipline," continued Kelce. "I feel like I've always had the answers in years past and this year I just can't find them. I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I'm being taught, and go out there and try and play my ass off for my guys next to me, it's all going to come together like it has in years past. This year, it's just not, man."
Kelce's brother Jason told him to be easier on himself given how tough the catch was (Mahomes did put the ball slightly behind him) and noted how "weird" this year was for the Chiefs, who find themselves in rather undesirable territory in a pivotal second stretch of the season. Kelce has arguably outperformed expectations in his Year 13, hauling in 60 catches and five touchdowns as the team's top receiver. Mahomes, on the other hand, has floundered in recent weeks, throwing eight interceptions in his last six games and all but taking himself out of the running for league MVP.
For the first time in a decade, the Chiefs won't be AFC West champions. And barring a winter miracle, it seems unlikely they'll be playing meaningful football come January, either.