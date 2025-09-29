Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Week 4 Recap
Though no Texas Longhorns played on Saturday, a few Texas alumni had more standout performances this Sunday in the NFL with big wins, losses and a tie, making up yesterday's games.
With most of week four in the books, here is another edition of Longhorns in the NFL.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden had his best performance of the season thus far against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Recording a season-high five catches on six targets, Golden tallied 58 receiving yards, 46 of which came on the Packers' opening drive.
Though Golden is slowly receiving more targets, it feels like he is one breakout game away from seperating himself from the rest of the Packers' wide receiver core.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Another Sunday of NFL action means another impressive performance from former Longhorns running back, and current Atlanta Falcon, Bijan Robinson. Robinson recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season against the Washington Commanders after rushing 17 times for 75 yards.
Robinson continues to be one of the Falcons' greatest assets in the passing game, catching the ball four times for 106 yards. Sunday's performance marks the second game this season for Robinson in which he tallied 100-plus receiving yards.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy returned from injury on Sunday to take on one of the best teams in the league in the Baltimore Ravens. In Sunday's 37-20 blowout of Baltimore, Worthy stuck out, catching the ball five times for 83 yards.
A team that has needed more reliable receiving, Worthy's return and subsequent performance a bright spots in the Chiefs' early season struggles.
Quandre Diggs and Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
Quandre Diggs recorded two tackles in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans. Though Diggs has been performing adequately this season, the Titans as a whole continue to struggle.
Diggs is not the only Longhorn to play for Tennessee on Sunday, with tight end Gunnar Helm recording a single catch for 12 yards.
Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew Mukuba continues to find success in his rookie season, helping the Eagles to a 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mukuba was tied for the third-most tackles on the team on Sunday with four, as well as two assisted tackles.
The Eagles remain undefeated as Mukuba gets set to face the team of another former Longhorn, the Denver Broncos and cornerback Jahdae Barron.
Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
Yet to miss a field goal this season, Cameron Dicker continues to establish himself as one of the league's most effective place kickers. On Sunday, in a 21-18 loss to the Giants, Dicker had a single field goal from 43 yards in the second quarter.
Dicker has now kicked eight field goals this season, matching his season-long on Sunday with the 43-yard kick. The fourth-year kicker is now responsible for 32 points this season for the Chargers.