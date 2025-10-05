Texas Longhorns Not 'Hanging Heads' After Loss at Florida Gators
From the opening kick until whatever that was in the last 20 seconds of the game, it simply was a rough time for the No. 9 Texas Longhorns in Gainesville Saturday afternoon.
Another slow start for Steve Sarkisian's offense saw them down 10-0 after 15 minutes of play, and down 19-7 at halftime after Florida blocked a Jack Bouwmeester punt that rolled out the back of the end zone for a safety.
The team would slowly crawl their way back, Quintrevion Wisner punching in a one-yard score with 3:20 left in the game, but after Arch Manning was sacked with eight seconds left, the team was unable to get back into formation in time to spike the ball and get a chance at a final play, giving the Gators the 29-21 win, and the Longhorns their first 0-1 start in conference play since the 2022 season.
"Nothing We Can't Come Back From"
Despite the tough loss that saw the Horns go down in a one-score contest, the mood in the postgame conferences was one of hope and confidence as the team prepares for the rest of their SEC schedule.
Safety Michael Taaffe knows that the season is far from over and doesn't put a damper on anything going forward, referencing their midseason loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and how they still made it to the conference championship.
“The positive is we still have a chance. The season is not over by any means," Taaffe said, per Inside Texas. "We lost an SEC game last year and still made it to the championship. We’re not hanging our heads thinking that this season’s over by any means. Florida fought harder than us. They were the better football team today, which hurts, but that’s the truth of the matter.”
Defensive lineman Hero Kanu made it seem that the loss hit the team in a perspective of pride, but that there was only so much that they could control for the future, especially the response after a tough road defeat.
“I mean, if you’re an institution like Texas, you are going to be disappointed after a loss, regardless of who you play," Kanu said, per Inside Texas. "We’re pretty disappointed, but nothing we can’t come back from. It is what it is. You know we can only control so much, and the only thing we can control now is how we respond to it.”
The Longhorns will look to redeem themselves when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX, next week in the 2025 rendition of the Red River Rivalry.