Texas Longhorns Offense Had Some Miscues During Day 2 of Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns are getting into the groove of fall camp with the first few days of practice officially in the books.

With media in attendance for short portions during the first two days, fans have gotten a chance to see clips of many of the team's new additions along with some of the most notable returners ahead of the 2026 season.

But as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian always says, the Longhorns are far from a finished product, something that we got a reminder of during Day 2 of fall camp on Thursday.

What We Saw During Practice on Day 2

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) runs the bal in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Day 1 felt much sharper for the Texas offense than Day 2 did. Arch Manning had some impressive deep passes to Ryan Wingo while KJ Lacey and Dia Bell showed off their natural ability that should have fans excited for the future.

But on Thursday, there was a bit more inconsistency across the board at both quarterback and wide receiver. It wasn't just one player.

All three of Manning, Lacey and Bell had one or two inaccurate passes while throwing to the receivers against air. It's important to emphasize that they still looked solid overall but certainly not as crisp as Day 1, as least in our opinion.

Additionally, the receivers had multiple dropped passes as a group, most notably Emmett Mosley V and Daylan McCutcheon in back-to-back sequences while catching balls across the middle of the field.

While this is no reason for fans to have any concern about the Texas offense, it's just another reminder that the team still has work to do during fall camp and that there could be some early growing pains to start the season, as there is with every team in college football.

Texas' head coach Steve Sarkisian looks down during the game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech won, 37-34 in overtime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, this was all that the media saw during the viewing window. It's certainly possible that the offense as a whole had a more consistent day outside of the 20 minutes when reporters were allowed to watch.

Though these players are used to playing in front of thousands of fans and millions on TV, it's often human nature to not have that same intensity during drills at practice even when there's only a handful of reporters watching.

Regardless of what a few practice miscues might show about this Texas offense, one thing is for sure: this group has all of the tools to be one of the best units in the country this season.

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