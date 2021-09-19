September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How The Texas Offense Torched Rice's Defense

Texas Longhorns Offense Rolls Through Rice Owls in Bounce Back Game 58-0
Author:

The Texas Longhorns offense put on a clinic Saturday night, defeating the Rice Owls 58-0. It was the first start for quarterback Casey Thompson, who thrived in front of the bright lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

The three-headed monster running back corps destroyed Rice’s defense for 427 total rushing yards, led by Heisman leading candidate Bijan Robinson, who had 13 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

It continued with Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson who each put up a touchdown (112 and 83 yards respectively).

As for Casey Thompson, it was a solid game consisting of 15 completions for 164 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

READ MORE: Texas' Bijan Robinson's Heisman Hype Returns Against Owls

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has stressed in the past couple of weeks to get true freshman Xavier Worthy more involved and it seems to have paid off.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16689677
Play
Football

How The Texas Offense Torched Rice's Defense

Texas Longhorns Offense Rolls Through Rice Owls in Bounce Back Game 58-0

USATSI_16783159
Play
News

Is Texas RB Bijan Robinson Back In The Heisman Race After Win Against Rice?

Bijan Robinson's three touchdown night was enough to propel Texas to an easy win.

USATSI_16782914
Play
News

Longhorns Bounce Back With Dominant 58-0 Win Over Rice

The Texas Longhorns backed back with a resounding win on Saturday night, dismantling the Rice Owls

On Saturday, the young receiver finally broke out, finishing with seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

This win looks good on paper for the Longhorns but much more work needs to be done after the blowout loss to Arkansas.

More specifically, the offensive line once again struggled at times throughout Saturday’s win, especially on the left side of the line occupying by Christian Jones and Denzel Okafor

Nevertheless, Thompson will look to keep the momentum going when the Longhorns take on Texas Tech in their first conference matchup next Saturday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16689677
Football

How The Texas Offense Torched Rice's Defense

Texas Longhorns Offense Rolls Through Rice Owls in Bounce Back Game 58-0

USATSI_16783159
News

Is Texas RB Bijan Robinson Back In The Heisman Race After Win Against Rice?

Bijan Robinson's three touchdown night was enough to propel Texas to an easy win.

USATSI_16782914
News

Longhorns Bounce Back With Dominant 58-0 Win Over Rice

The Texas Longhorns backed back with a resounding win on Saturday night, dismantling the Rice Owls

Sarkisian
Football

Live U Texas Longhorns 58, Rice Owls 0

The Texas Longhorns are looking for a bounce-back win at home on Saturday. Follow along with live updates from the game from the Longhorns Country staff here.

USATSI_16688031
Football

Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Returns to Rice Game Following Injury

Texas lost a key cog along the defensive line early on in Saturday night's game

USATSI_16734240
News

Facing an Old Foe: How to Watch and Listen to Texas vs. Rice

The Texas Longhorns return home after a disappointing loss looking to get back on track against yet another old rival, the Rice Owls

Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Podcast

LISTEN: Arch to Austin? Breaking Down The 2023 Mega-Prospect's Recruitment

Can the Horns wrestle Manning away from the SEC?

IMG_03C8DB0FE7BB-1
Men's Basketball

Clean Slate: Is Texas Basketball Ready to Contend This Season?

The Longhorns tip-off in less than two months, but where do they compare to the rest of college basketball?