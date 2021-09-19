How The Texas Offense Torched Rice's Defense

The Texas Longhorns offense put on a clinic Saturday night, defeating the Rice Owls 58-0. It was the first start for quarterback Casey Thompson, who thrived in front of the bright lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

The three-headed monster running back corps destroyed Rice’s defense for 427 total rushing yards, led by Heisman leading candidate Bijan Robinson, who had 13 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

It continued with Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson who each put up a touchdown (112 and 83 yards respectively).

As for Casey Thompson, it was a solid game consisting of 15 completions for 164 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has stressed in the past couple of weeks to get true freshman Xavier Worthy more involved and it seems to have paid off.

On Saturday, the young receiver finally broke out, finishing with seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

This win looks good on paper for the Longhorns but much more work needs to be done after the blowout loss to Arkansas.

More specifically, the offensive line once again struggled at times throughout Saturday’s win, especially on the left side of the line occupying by Christian Jones and Denzel Okafor

Nevertheless, Thompson will look to keep the momentum going when the Longhorns take on Texas Tech in their first conference matchup next Saturday.

