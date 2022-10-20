The Texas Longhorns travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys for a Week 8 matchup this Saturday. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10 but has dropped five of the last seven meetings. Huge Big 12 Title implications loom large heading into this blockbuster matchup.

The last five matchups against the Cowboys have all been decided by one score, with the Cowboys winning three of those meetings. This includes last year's demoralizing defeat that led to a six-game losing streak. Traveling to Stillwater begins the Longhorns' gauntlet of a schedule remaining in Big 12 play.

Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State made the Big 12 championship game and also ended their season with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame. This season the Cowboys are 5-1 (2-1) and are coming off of a heartbreaking overtime defeat to TCU last week.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Cowboys throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Cowboys and offensive players to watch. Now let’s take a look at Oklahoma State offensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

Edge Collin Oliver

Preseason All-Big 12 defensive player Oliver is looking to put pressure on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Oliver is coming off one of the best true-freshman seasons in the history of Oklahoma State football. Last year he ranked No.7 in the country with 11.5 sacks. Oliver ended the year tallying 29 tackles, 20 solo stops, and 15.5 tackles for loss. So far this season he has 11 solo tackles as well as three sacks.

Oliver is known for getting off blocks and getting to the backfield. The Longhorns will have their hands full at the line of scrimmage, and you can count on Oliver being a part of it.

Safety Jason Taylor II

Longhorn fans should know the name Taylor II. Last year in Austin he was responsible for an 85-yard pick-six against Texas. Taylor brings elite speed and is known for his big play-making abilities. Taylor also joins Oliver on the preseason All-Big 12 defensive team. Taylor provides the Cowboys as being the main anchor in the secondary and will be looking to slow down the Longhorns' quality receiving core.

Last season Taylor finished with 48 tackles, 37 solo stops, and 6.5 tackles for a loss. He also blocked a potential game-winning field goal to beat Boise State last season. This season he hasn't skipped a beat recording 43 tackles and an interception. Look for Taylor to create that game-changing play on defense if the Cowboys are going to prevail.

DE Brock Martin

Oklahoma State is extremely loaded up front. Martin is no exception to that claim as he is a part of a loaded defensive line. Martin is another weapon on defense, as he can cause havoc on the quarterback. His 41 total tackles ranked first among the Cowboys' defensive line last year. Martin's other stats included nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hurries. This season he has given quarterbacks nightmares as he leads the Cowboys with four sacks.

If the Cowboys are successful on defense Saturday, you can count on Martin to have another big performance.

