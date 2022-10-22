Skip to main content

Bijan Robinson Leads Longhorns to First-Half Lead Over Oklahoma State

Longhorns star Bijan Robinson has led the Longhorns to a first-half lead over the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns entered Saturday looking to avenge their frustrating loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys from a season ago.

And after one half of play, they look to be on their way to doing just that, leading the Cowboys 31-24 heading into the locker room. 

Without a doubt, the catalyst of the Longhorns' success has been the running game, and most notably, Heisman trophy contender Bijan Robinson, who finished the half with 134 total yards (93 on the ground and 41 through the air) with two touchdowns. 

The first Robinson touchdown came on a 42-yard scamper to put the Longhorns on top 7-3 early in the game. 

The next was just as explosive, coming on a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers. 

And while Ewers struggled, he still helped the Horns get to their lead, throwing two touchdowns and completing 11 of 24 passes for 190 yards, with one interception. 

Speaking of running backs, Roschon Johnson has also had a stellar half for the Longhorns, rushing four times for 68 yards and a 52-yard touchdown run. 

For the half, the Longhorns have amassed 351 total yards of offense, including 161 on the ground. 

Defensively, however, the Longhorns have had issues, allowing the Cowboys to rack up 318 total yards of offense, with 208 of those coming from Spencer Sanders in the passing game. 

The Longhorns have also been penalized 10 times for 85 yards in the first half alone. 

Heading into the third quarter, the Horns will hope to button up the mistakes, and solidify the defense, as they work towards their fourth-straight win. 

