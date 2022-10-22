Steve Sarkisian Named to Bryant Awards Coach of the Year Watch List

When the Texas Longhorns hired Steve Sarkisian to replace Tom Herman, there was a mixed reception. Some saw his offensive genius and how he could elevate the Longhorns offense to the next level.

On the flip side, others pointed out his inconsistent track record as a head coach and wondered if he would be able to come in and turn things around in Austin. After going 5-7 in his first season some people began to wonder what would happen if he had another losing season, and if he would even make it to a third season.

Now, though, through seven games this season it seems that Sarkisian has the Longhorns firing on all cylinders. With Texas sitting 5-2, Sarkisian has been named to Bryant Awards Coach of the Year Watch list as the Longhorns look like a drastically different team from just one year ago.

One season removed from some calling his hire an abject failure, Sarkisian now has the Longhorns rolling. They are one win away from a bowl game appearance and if they can keep their momentum rolling, could very well find themselves in the Big 12 championship game.

It was always foolish to write Sarkisian off after one season and now he is showing why that is. If he can continue winning and finish the season strong, potentially in the Big 12 championship, then there is no reason to not consider him one of college football's best coaches.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.