Skip to main content

Steve Sarkisian Named to Bryant Awards Coach of the Year Watch List

In his second season at the helm, Steve Sarkisian has the Texas Longhorns rolling and improving weekly.

When the Texas Longhorns hired Steve Sarkisian to replace Tom Herman, there was a mixed reception. Some saw his offensive genius and how he could elevate the Longhorns offense to the next level. 

On the flip side, others pointed out his inconsistent track record as a head coach and wondered if he would be able to come in and turn things around in Austin. After going 5-7 in his first season some people began to wonder what would happen if he had another losing season, and if he would even make it to a third season. 

Now, though, through seven games this season it seems that Sarkisian has the Longhorns firing on all cylinders. With Texas sitting 5-2, Sarkisian has been named to Bryant Awards Coach of the Year Watch list as the Longhorns look like a drastically different team from just one year ago. 

One season removed from some calling his hire an abject failure, Sarkisian now has the Longhorns rolling. They are one win away from a bowl game appearance and if they can keep their momentum rolling, could very well find themselves in the Big 12 championship game. 

It was always foolish to write Sarkisian off after one season and now he is showing why that is. If he can continue winning and finish the season strong, potentially in the Big 12 championship, then there is no reason to not consider him one of college football's best coaches. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

quinn ewers roschon johnson 111
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. Cowboys Game Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides their predictions for Saturday's Big 12 game between Texas and Oklahoma State.

By Matthew Postins
quinn ewers 31
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers: 'Head of the Snake' vs. Oklahoma State, Says Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to show the kind of poker face that coach Steve Sarkisian loves.

By Zach Dimmitt
Agiye Hall
Play
Football

Could Longhorns WR Agiye Hall Be Redshirted this Season?

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian might have revealed some plans for receiver Agiye Hall.

By Zach Dimmitt

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

quinn ewers roschon johnson 111
Football

Longhorns vs. Cowboys Game Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides their predictions for Saturday's Big 12 game between Texas and Oklahoma State.

By Matthew Postins
quinn ewers 31
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers: 'Head of the Snake' vs. Oklahoma State, Says Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to show the kind of poker face that coach Steve Sarkisian loves.

By Zach Dimmitt
Agiye Hall
Football

Could Longhorns WR Agiye Hall Be Redshirted this Season?

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian might have revealed some plans for receiver Agiye Hall.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ryan Watts
Football

Ticket Prices for Longhorns-Cowboys Climb

A weekly look at Texas Longhorns ticket prices for their upcoming game and futures prices for the postseason.

By Matthew Postins
demarvion overshown 211
Football

Fan Nation Big 12 Week 8 Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Quinn Ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Cracks USA Today's College Quarterback Rankings

Ewers' performance coming back from injury has earned him a spot in USA Today's top-10 quarterback rankings.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19239914
Football

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders Marks Longhorns' First Test Against Mobile Big 12 QBs

The Longhorns are about to start a four-game stretch against dual-threat quarterbacks

By Cole Thompson
94803891-b923-4210-83fc-b2f1a8aae544-AP_Oklahoma_St_Iowa_St_Football_4
Football

Oklahoma State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 8

The Cowboys return every defensive starter from last year's squad.

By Adam Glick