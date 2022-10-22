The Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) have bounced back nicely from their Big 12-opening loss to Texas Tech, having rattled off three straight victories over West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Iowa State entering Saturday's game with Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1).

The winner remains in a second-place tie for the Big 12 lead. The loser falls two games behind the leader.

Here are the Longhorn Country predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: This will be the first true road test for Quinn Ewers as a college quarterback. The Longhorns will live and die by his ability to handle that pressure. That said, Quinn is a cool customer, and I think he handles it well, and the Longhorns edge the Cowboys. Texas 41, Oklahoma State 37

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State was undefeated until it was stunned by TCU last week. This Saturday the Cowboys will face another, potentially more formidable, Texas team — the Longhorns. Unfortunately, the result will probably be the same for the Cowboys. Texas 35, Oklahoma State 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns barely escaped Iowa State while the Cowboys couldn’t do the same against TCU. In a pivotal game in the Big 12, Oklahoma State’s chances of a win linger on the availability of quarterback Spencer Sanders. But even if he suits up, Texas running back Bijan Robinson could have his way against a Cowboys defense that is a shell of itself from last season. Texas 37, Oklahoma State 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas hasn’t won a game away from home this year. Granted, the chances have been few — the trip to Texas Tech was the Longhorns; one true road game. The win over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl was a neutral site game. So, this is a great test for Texas to see if it can go into a higher-ranked team’s house and steal one. It’s the kind of game you have to win if you want to get to the Big 12 Championship game. Make no mistake — each of these teams has a league loss, and a second puts them in a precarious position. I saw Oklahoma State in person last week. If Spencer Sanders has a huge game at quarterback, then OSU wins. If Texas back Bijan Robinson does, then Texas wins. Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas running back Bijan Robinson is currently on a five-game streak of 100-plus rushing yards. He's leading the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (111.4) and has scored 10 touchdowns in seven games. Last season, Robinson totaled 135 rushing yards and three TDs against a Pokes defense that ranked fifth nationally in run defense. This season, Oklahoma State ranks 57th in rushing defense and has struggled to contain runners on third down. It's close, but Texas prevails and becomes the second Big 12 team to become bowl eligible. Texas 41, Oklahoma State 37

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Whether or not Texas coach Steve Sarkisian plays up the revenge angle, there is no denying that the wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma felt good for Texas. Next up on the list? A road trip to Oklahoma State, which is celebrating its homecoming weekend. With the health of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders unclear, Texas will leave with its fourth straight win and put itself firmly in the Big 12 title race. Texas 42, Oklahoma State 28

