Texas Beats Out LSU For Commitment From Elite CB

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes set on the future success of the program, whether that means the upcoming season, which could be a critical final year with quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, or beyond, in terms of recruiting for the years to come.

Part of that vision for head coach Steve Sarkisian involves landing some of the top recruits in the country that will not only benefit them in the future, but also have the added bonus of taking that talent away from other programs around the country.

That mission was accomplished as they landed a commitment from Brandon Sherrard, stealing him away from the talk of college football, the LSU Tigers.

Why Sherrard is an Elite Addition

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sherrard is ranked as the No. 20 cornerback in the class, the No. 3 cornerback and No. 21 recruit in the Lone Star State and is a top 155 prospect in the country for the 2027 class. Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has a lengthy frame that benefits him against some of the taller receivers that are starting to become the trend around the country.

He has been great at man coverage, and while not boasting the top speed in the class, he has shown great speed for his athletic frame. Sherrard also has the benefit of strong hands that let him fight until the last second to knock away passes, and has shown signs of being able to cover downfield at every level.

How Sherrard Will Fit on the Roster in the Years to Come

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Longhorns had a veteran defensive back room last season, and with an impending young group expected to take over the reign, Sarkisian went into the portal to grab some older talent to supplement the youth in the group. Now the talented underclassmen on the roster, have an extra year to develop in the program, as they await their turn.

For Sherrard, that means it could be an uphill battle to earn playing time immediately once he steps on campus. With young talent riddling the roster, and if the Longhorns decide to go back into the transfer portal to add veteran experience once again, the path to seeing the field immediately will only grow tougher.

Sherrard marks the third cornerback to join the class, alongside John Meredith and Montre Jackson, the No. 1 and No. 25-ranked cornerback in the class, respectively.

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