Texas Longhorns Player Spotlight: Kicker Mason Shipley
After three years of Bert Auburn at the Texas Longhorns' kicking position, the coaching staff made a switch this offseason.
Taking over place-kicking duties in 2025 has been Texas State transfer Mason Shipley, who is now in his sixth season of college football.
Despite going to high school just north of Austin in Liberty Hill, Shipley has had a complicated road to the Forty Acres.
Shipley's journey to the Longhorns
Shipley is part of a kicking family. His older brother, Michael, kicked at West Texas A&M. His twin brother, Matthew, kicked at Hawaii and Arkansas.
Mason and Matthew alternated kicking duties in high school, but despite their shared role, it was Matthew who secured a scholarship offer from Hawaii.
"With COVID being around, there were some changes there with recruiting, it was a little bit different," Mason Shipley said in Monday's press conference. "It was a weird scenario. I was really happy for him, but obviously, you're just like, 'man, I wish I could get one.'"
Shipley instead began his collegiate journey as a walk-on at Oklahoma State. He did not play in the 2020 season, but did kick in the 2021 Oklahoma State spring game, making two field goals. Following that spring semester in Stillwater, Shipley transferred to Texas State.
As a walk-on there, he redshirted the 2021 season with the Bobcats, not registering any stats. Alongside him on that roster, though, was now-Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates, whom Shipley views as a role model. Bates served as the kickoff specialist for Texas State and then Arkansas.
Shipley's 2022 season at Texas State, during which he was a redshirt freshman, saw him only kick one field goal -- a 54-yarder he converted in a blowout win. He took over the starting role in 2023 and, since then, hasn't looked back.
In his two years as the Bobcats' starter, Shipley went 30-of-34 on field goals and 111-of-114 on extra points. He entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season, making his way to Austin.
"Being at Texas State, you're not getting as much recognition," Shipley said. "I could have been comfortable there. But the stage here, the opportunity that Texas has for me, I think, was just much bigger in that aspect. So that's why I chose here."
Shipley hit his first field goal in Darrell K Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium last Saturday, a 47-yarder in the third quarter. That was the first of many he will make at DKR.
"That's a good feeling (seeing it go through the uprights)," Shipley said. "But, I mean, that's the job. PATs feel the same. Every point counts. So I try to live by that, knowing that every kick counts, no matter what kick it is."
Shipley as a kicker
At Monday's press conference, Shipley described himself as a "see ball, kick ball" player rather than a "super analytical" kicker. He does not have a hefty pregame or pre-kick routine; instead, he employs a simplistic process that focuses on his faith.
"I don't have anything crazy like some guys do," Shipley said.
And he has range. Shipley drilled a 60-yarder last season for Texas State and went 11-of-13 from 40+ in his Bobcats career. His ability from deeper was clear on his first field goal in DKR. The kick demonstrated that he doesn't seem to be affected by the change in scenery either. Shipley spoke about the advice his brother Matthew, who played in the Southeastern Conference last year, gave to him on that front.
"He basically said, 'it's all the same, kicking, snapping, holding. Everything's the same no matter where you are,'" Shipley said. "I mean, it's the same-sized field, same ball. So nothing really changes. You can change it, but nothing actually really changes. It's just having the good mindset of being even-keeled and going out there and doing your job."
Still, Shipley knows not to get too comfortable. Kickoff specialist Will Stone, who took over place-kicking duties for Auburn late last season, remains in the position room. He seems to be all the competition that Shipley needs.
"I think within every room, no matter what position it is, there's going to be competition," Shipley said. "So I never walk into a room being like 'the guy.' I always like having competition because that breeds excellence. So, coming here, they wanted a field goal guy. They wanted it to be me. Still, even now, there's always competition. Your spot is never guaranteed. So [you've] got to walk in that room every day just with that competitive mindset."
Texas's kicker is all business. His experience, mindset and leg should prove advantageous for the Longhorns down the stretch.