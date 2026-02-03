Texas Longhorns Predicted to Lose Just One Game Next Season
A lot can happen in seven months when it comes to the college football offseason. That being said, February seems like a reasonable time for the outside world to start gauging what teams will be working with come September.
The 2025-26 season has officially come to a close, the dust has settled in terms of the transfer portal and schools for the most part know what their incoming recruiting classes look like.
All of the rankings and predictions coming out around this time probably ought to be taken with a grain of salt, but they can be useful tools for a big picture understanding of what different teams could bring to the table during their 2026-27 seasons. Given this information, here is a breakdown of Texas’ schedule for this upcoming football season and how “That SEC Podcast” host Michael Bratton thinks the Longhorns will fare in each of them.
Longhorns predicted to emerge from regular season with just one loss
Bratton, known by many as “SEC Mike,” recently posted a comprehensive list of the Longhorns’ 2026 matchups and his result predictions. His forecast shows the Longhorns dominating several strong SEC teams, including the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
The matchups against the Volunteers, Tigers and Aggies will all be on the road, further demonstrating Bratton’s faith in head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. He also sees them taking down the Ohio State Buckeyes at home in Week 2, a matchup that took place in Columbus, Ohio, last year and resulted in a 14-7 loss for Texas.
With quarterback Arch Manning at the helm for the second year, along with the support of several new and returning offensive and defensive weapons, it seems as though the ceiling could be high for the Longhorns this year.
That being said, Bratton still thinks one opponent will get the best of the Longhorns this upcoming season.
Will Oklahoma win the Red River Rivalry 2026?
Those familiar with the Red River Rivalry likely know how much each means to both of the respective fanbases, and the Longhorns have claimed the wins the past two years.
This year, however, Bratton expects quarterback John Mateer to lead the Sooners to victory in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl. Mateer had just come off a hand injury in 2025, so this season could be his first opportunity to face the Longhorns completely healthy.
Only time will tell how each of Texas’ matchups play out this season, but an 11-1 record would give the Longhorns a solid College Football Playoff campaign.
Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI.