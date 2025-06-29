Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Looks to Two NFL Superstars as Role Models
Arch Manning has had plenty of role models in his life at the quarterback position, the most influential most likely being his uncles, Payton and Eli, and his grandfather Archie. Though they provide plenty of influence, Manning also looks to current NFL quarterbacks to study as well, specifically two AFC superstars.
"I'm watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys. They're dogs," Manning said via "On Texas Football". "They're just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch."
Both Allen and Burrow are some of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL at the moment, who both perform in a way Manning can aspire to. Burrow is coming off his best season as a passer, tossing for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Despite the struggles that the Bengals had in 2024, starting the season 4-8, the efforts of Burrow and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase nearly brought the team back from the dead and into the playoffs.
Allen is also coming off an impressive season, winning the MVP award for the first time in his career, finishing the year with 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also led his team to a 13-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Allen and Burrow both serve as examples of what Arch Manning may become if he performs to expectations. With a similar build to Allen, though about 12 pounds lighter, Manning can learn how to become an even more effective rusher and frustrate defenses as Allen has.
Manning has demonstrated his running ability in his few appearances during the 2024 season. With 24 carries, Manning recorded 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns and is expected to use his legs to his advantage constantly throughout the upcoming season.
Burrow's incredible passing from this past season is another aspect Manning may look to, with Burrow leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Early in the season, when Manning had to substitute for an injured Quinn Ewers against UTSA and start the following two games, he threw for 806 yards and eight touchdowns.
Manning is currently expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season and a potential Heisman candidate. With role models like Burrow and Allen, and the influence of his family's success on the gridiron, Manning has plenty to learn from as the season approaches.