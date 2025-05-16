Texas Longhorns QB Commit Dia Bell Recruits 2026 5-Star on Social Media
Following his decommitment from the USC Trojans, Xavier Griffin immediately becomes one of the top-rated linebackers on the market.
However, even while Griffin doesn't have a pledge to a school currently, he already has an idea of where he'd like to be to come this time next year. Just moments after decommitting from the Trojans, Griffin released an official visit schedule with four schools, which includes the Texas Longhorns, who likely could be viewed as unofficial finalists for the Georgia native.
In addition to the Longhorns being set to host Griffin for an official visit, current class of 2026 commit Dia Bell is doing his part. In a recent post on X, Bell posted a picture of himself and Griffin from a previous visit.
"Just saying [Xavier Griffin]... Could be something special," Bell said in a tweet.
Griffin, the Gainesville, Georgia, native is a five-star in the 247Sports composite. He ranks as the No. 2 linebacker, No. 4 player from Georgia, and the No. 27 nationally ranked prospect.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins compares Griffin to recent first-round draft pick and former Alabama inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
"Multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage," Ivins writes. "Must keep evolving and developing craft while improving play strength, but projects as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex."
As suggested by his five-star rating he is projected to become a first-round draft in his own right. Considering the Longhorns' recent track record under head coach Steve Sarkisian for putting players into the NFL, Texas certainly can use that pitch to their advantage.
Griffin will take his official visit to Austin on June 13th, where he could afterward potentially announce a decision.