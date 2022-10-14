How Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Reminds Steve Sarkisian of ‘Cool Customer’ Matt Leinart

When Texas Longhorns fans think of legendary USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart, they tend to sit back, reminisce, and smile for reasons that Trojan fans wouldn't.

For those in Austin, thoughts of Leinart and the Trojans are almost always paired with the 2006 Rose Bowl, which is often referred to as the greatest football game ever played. Texas quarterback Vince Young scrambled nine yards to the corner of the end zone to give the Longhorns a 39-38 lead with 19 seconds left. An ensuing two-point conversion all but sealed Texas' 41-38 victory and the 2005 BCS title.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was on the USC sidelines during that game, working as the head assistant and quarterbacks coach under Pete Carroll. He witnessed history right before his eyes.

But let's fast-forward to the present. Sarkisian is in his second year at Texas and has coached quarterbacks like Leinart, Carson Palmer, Matt Ryan, Tua Tagovailoa, and many more.

The newest addition under his wing? Quinn Ewers, who has the Horns ranked at No. 22 in the nation following an impressive display of passing prowess in a 49-0 shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners.

And heading into Saturday's home matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3), Sarkisian - a known quarterback-friendly coach - was asked which one of his former signal-callers he would compare Ewers to.

The answer? Leinart, the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion (later vacated).

"I will say the one (person) that Quinn reminds me of is Matt Leinart," Sarkisian said. "The moment was never too big for Matt. I always refer to him as a cool customer."

Quite the comparison for Ewers, who is still early in what is looking to be a promising collegiate career. Despite missing three full games, he's gone 46 of 67 passing this season while adding 648 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Sarkisian has seemed to overuse the term "even-keeled" when referring to Ewers since the offseason. But for a coach that was constantly a guide for Leinart during the glory days of the early 2000s for USC football, he got to see everything that made him who he was.

So for Sarkisian to draw on the Leinart comparison, he must truly see some similarities between the two.

"I kinda think Quinn's got a lot of that in him as well," Sarkisian said of Leinart's calm demeanor. "He performs at an optimal level when most people might get a little tense or tight. He just remains calm and executes what he's supposed to go do."

A flattering comparison indeed. And if Ewers can come anywhere close to his monumental comparison, it won't be long before the Longhorns return to the ranks of college football's elite.

Texas and Iowa State kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

