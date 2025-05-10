Quinn Ewers Recaps First Day at Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers met with the media Friday following his first rookie minicamp practice with the Miami Dolphins.
A seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ewers spoke before the first day of practice and discussed his fall to pick No. 231 overall where he was the 13th and final quarterback selected.
"Just take advantage of every opportunity because there's a lot of guys out there right now, and everyone's fighting for the same job, and we're all competitive, but it's cool at the same time," Ewers said. "At the end of the day, some of these guys are gonna end up being teammates with us but you gotta earn the job and earn the trust of those guys as well. So it's been cool."
Ewers admitted that he didn't expect to fall to the seventh round but is embracing the opportunity regardless.
"I didn't expect to fall as low as I did, but circumstances being it is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity as everybody else does, and I'm beyond thankful for that," Ewers said. "And I just want to go in there and play my game at the end of the day and learn and develop as a quarterback."
Ewers will likely start out the season as the No. 3 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. He told reporters that he's not worried about his position on the depth chart and is only focused on improving as a quarterback in Mike McDaniel's system.
The Dolphins will find out their complete 2025 schedule when the NFL releases game dates and times on Wednesday, May 14. Along with this will be the preseason schedule, giving Ewers a solid look at when he could be receiving some exhibition action.
"I'm continuing on the journey of my career," Ewers said. "It's been exciting. It's been a dream come true for me since I was a little kid, since I picked up a football I always wanted to play in the NFL. It's not a better place to begin the journey."