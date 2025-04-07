Quad of Texas Longhorns Drafted In First Round In Latest Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft sits less than three weeks away and will occur in the middle of what has already been a hectic NFL offseason.
And with the draft comes a flood of mock drafts, as analysts from publications all over the country round up their projections on which college standouts would fit best with each NFL team.
And in the most recent mock draft by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, four Texas Longhorns will be sitting in the draft pool for a very short amount of time, predicted to be selected in the first round.
The first player projected to be selected is offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. at number 13 by the Arizona Cardinals, who are projected to make a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up the order.
Banks could easily fill in the cracks of the Cardinals line on either side and provide quarterback Kyler Murray with some much-needed line support should he take off from the pocket at any point in the season.
You won't have to wait long to hear the next Burnt Orange star being called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, as the Miami Dolphins are predicted to pick cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 16th overall pick.
Barron made the game-winning interception to move the Longhorns past the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second round of the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl, and putting him in a secondary alongside one of the league's best corners in Jalen Ramsey spells nothing but trouble for opposing wide receiver corps, whether he's on the outside or covering the slot.
The next Longhorn sits at number 27, where wideout Matthew Golden is expected to be taken in by the Buffalo Bills, who are expected to make a deal with the Baltimore Ravens to secure the spot.
The speedy Houston native showed up and showed out with a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, right after he nearly put up a 1,000-yard season in his only year in Austin.
With reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen in desperate need of a downfield weapon, Golden could easily be the solution to Sean McDermott's issue and finally get Buffalo to the Super Bowl.
And last, but not least is the final pick of the first round, which sees another Texas wide receiver in Isaiah Bond heading to the West Coast to join the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams already have a number one receiver set in place with Puka Nacua and also signed Canton-bound wideout Davante Adams to fill the hole left by Cooper Kupp's departure, but their veteran expertise could be just what the young Bond needs as he begins his professional journey.
Having another potential Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner in Matthew Stafford throwing him the passes would also be another plus for the former Crimson Tide receiver, and Bond's speed could in turn be a much-needed benefit for Sean McVay's team as they look for their second championship of the decade.