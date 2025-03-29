Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Intriguing NFL Draft Prediction
After going into his junior season with expectations of being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft class. Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers's draft stock is seemingly uncertain. Even after his performances at the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day, Ewers's draft stock continues to fluctuate.
Yet in a recent article from Inside Texas's Evan Vieth, an intriguing fit for Ewers was named as he predicted where every Longhorn will land in the NFL Draft. Vieth has the former five-star prospect going in the third round at No. 71 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
"Finding the right spot for Ewers feels impossible," Vieth writes. "It has to be a team that can “redshirt” him next season but also one that has a plan for him to eventually start. He’s too talented to be drafted as a long-term backup."
If the projection for Ewers is that he could become an eventual starter in the NFL, then the third-round prediction makes sense. And the Saints certainly would make sense as a possible destination for Ewers.
As Vieth lays out, the Saints are in an interesting spot. They are heading into their first season with Kellen Moore as their head coach and are tied to veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr for another two seasons as his contract runs through the 2026 season.
And considering the Saints' lack of success in Carr's two seasons in New Orleans so far, it seems unlikely that he is viewed as their long-term answer at quarterback. Which would open the door for an incoming rookie like Ewers.
For starters, Ewers wouldn't be moving far from his home of Southlake, Texas. Then from a football standpoint, he'd get a chance to sit and learn behind a veteran quarterback like Carr, while being paired with an offensive-minded - and former NFL quarterback in his own right - in Moore as his coach.
After a 5-12 season, the Saints could start a two-year rebuild plan where with Ewers waiting in the rings, they start trying to put a roster together that could help him transition seamlessly into the starting quarterback role in the NFL.