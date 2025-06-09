Texas Longhorns RB 'Sleeper' Heisman Candidate Behind Arch Manning?
With the Texas Longhorns' week one matchup against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes still well over two months away, many outlets are penciling in their favorites to win the coveted Heisman Trophy.
Eyes immediately go to quarterback Arch Manning, but the Longhorns may have a sleeper candidate for the award.
Michael Bratton, Host of That SEC Podcast, gave his take on a potential dark horse Heisman candidate on the Longhorns, not named Arch Manning, he gave the nod to junior running back Quintrevion Wisner.
"I went Tre Wisner, the running back, over 1000 rushing yards, over 300 receiving yards [last season]," Bratton said. "And I saw someone today said 'Hey, Texas bold prediction is going to lead the SEC in rushing, with all this attention on Arch,' I thought that was an interesting take given their offensive line will be totally rebuilt, but they got a hell of a lot of talent down there...that made me think that Tre Wisner, while everybody is looking at Arch, your running back can kind of have a field day."
Wisner was the leading rusher last season on a Texas team that reached the College Football Semifinals for the second consecutive year, with 1064 rushing yards on 226 carries and five rushing touchdowns. He was also a solid threat in the receiving game with 44 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown.
He became the workhorse running back for Texas down the stretch of the season after taking over the starting job from Jaydon Blue, who had fumbling issues. The running back room also suffered from injuries in the offseason, the biggest being CJ Baxter's season-ending knee injury.
The role in the offense for Wisner will be crucial as the Texas offense will have a brand-new look to it. With Manning under center and a re-tooled offensive line after four out of the five starters moved on to the NFL, Wisner's carries could go a long way in ironing out many of the kinks done to the Longhorns' offense early in the season.
Though Wisner's carries may decrease as Baxter returns from his injury along with a possible emergence from any of the young running backs on the team, he will be a lot fresher and rested for the carries or receptions that he does get.
His combination of power running through the tackles and the small glimpses of home-run hitting speed when in space will be heightened with a lower share of carries. His role in the passing game will likely remain with the many screen and short passing plays Steve Sarkisian likes to draw up.