Week Two College Football AP Poll: Where Do The Texas Longhorns Rank?

A week one win against Louisiana has earned Texas a slight rise in the latest AP poll

The Texas Longhorns came out of the first weekend of college football on a high note, as the team picked up a season-opening win on Saturday after defeating the No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 38-18.

A convincing win over another top-25 opponent was exactly what Texas needed to start the season. Now, heading into week two against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Longhorns will be ranked No. 15 in the country, according to the official week two top-25 AP poll.

Compared to the other 24 teams, the Longhorns saw the biggest jump in the rankings, moving up six spots from their previous rank of No. 21. Despite picking up wins in week one, Big 12 opponents Oklahoma and Iowa State experienced minor drops in the poll, falling two spots to No. 4 and No. 9, respectively.

The Longhorns are still in the midst of adjusting to the new regime under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Yet, both the offense and defense clicked on all cylinders during Saturday's win. Aside from a few missed tackles and missed assignments, Texas played a clean game.

Longhorn Nation has been on edge throughout the offseason, unsure about the potential success in this new era of Texas football. It's still early, but all signs point towards positive improvement for a program that has consistently failed to meet expectations since the glory days of the mid-to-late 2000's.

Texas fans will certainly feel some nostalgia in week two's matchup against Arkansas.

A former foe of the Longhorns from the days of the Southwest Conference, the Razorbacks will be aiming to upset the No. 15 team in the country on Saturday in Fayetteville.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. C.T, as Texas shoots for a 2-0 record early in this season.

