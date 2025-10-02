Texas Longhorns RB Commit Seemingly Shuts Down Recruitment
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff can now turn their attention on bolstering their 2026 recruiting class in other ways.
The Longhorns currently have the sixth-best 2026 recruiting class with a crop of impressive talent set to join the program, according to 247Sports.com.
Texas Longhorns running back commit Derrek Cooper has canceled his visit to Florida State this weekend, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported on Wednesday afternoon.
Who is Derrek Cooper?
Cooper, a four-star running back out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Florida, has been one of the more highly recruited backs in the country. He holds offers from over 32 programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon.
“Owns a favorable athletic profile for a mid-skill with bright green speed and explosion scores,”247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in Cooper’s scouting report. “As a ball carrier, runs with plenty of tempo and energy as he hits the hole with urgency. Always seems to be spiraling forward with his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and will use his core power to bounce off tacklers in tight quarters.”
In his 2024 high school football season, Cooper carried the ball 124 times for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he also recorded 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four passes defended, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles while blocking a pair of punts on special teams. His efforts were enough to earn him MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team honors.
“Should be viewed as one of the more unique evaluations in the class given the position ambiguity as he could settle in as a bell cow on offense or thrive as a speed-and-space linebacker,” Ivins wrote. “Will need a plan and a vision at the next level, but has stamped himself as one of the top overall prospects in the Sunshine State at this stage after impacting games in a variety of different ways.”
Cooper joins an elite class as the lone running back commit. He joins elite offensive linemen in four-star John Turntine III, and three stars Max Wright and Nicolas Robertson. The Longhorns also boast five-star quarterback Dia Bell, who is the No. 10 player in the country and the third-best quarterback in the nation.
As for the 2027 class, the Longhorns have secured one commitment so far. Four-star linebacker Taven Epps is tabbed to join Texas, with more commitments on the way.