Steve Sarkisian's Own Personal Experience Helps Him Relate to Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns' offense was the talk of the college football world and has remained a topic of conversation across the country, but not for the reasons they had hoped. After early-season struggles, they have shown signs of improvement, especially after they drummed the Sam Houston State Bearkats before the bye week.
For Steve Sarkisian, though, he sees a little bit of himself in his quarterback, Arch Manning. From the mannerisms to the early struggles to even just trying to find his own path on his journey through the college football world, sprinkles of Sarkisian's younger self can be found in his signal-caller.
The duo now prepares to head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in their first conference game of the season, with a new perspective and attitude that might have even put a grin on Sarkisian's face.
Like Looking In A Mirror
Steve Sarkisian was no slouch during his time as a quarterback for the BYU Cougars, throwing for 7,464 yards in two seasons, with 53 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 162.0. He finished with a career 66.9 completion percentage in 25 games and averaged 398 passing yards per game.
However, it wasn't the experience of playing that turned the Longhorns' head coach into who he is today. He didn't have the massive brand deals that Manning has today, nor the notoriety that he experienced this season, but he loved to compete and wasn't afraid to let his emotions show.
"I think the two biggest things that happened to me that year were that USA Today wrote an article about me, and I was on the cover of a TV Guide," Sarkisian said as he reflected on his playing days. "Times have changed a little bit for what Arch is going through.... But in the end, it's just you."
That's a message the Longhorns coach has been consistent with over the past three weeks, emphasizing that his players find their confidence and joy in playing the game again. He knew if that happened, the offense would finally have the breakout performance that they had been eagerly awaiting.
It did finally happen, too; Manning finished 18 for 21 with 309 yards, three touchdowns, and more importantly, no interceptions, in the 55-0 drumming of the Bearkats. He added two scores on the ground as well, which featured a stare-down and a brief moment of standing over a defender, signaling that some swagger was being put back beneath his wings. For Manning, it was another moment setting the world on fire, but for Sarkisian, it was like looking in a mirror.
"He's [Arch Manning] got emotion inside of him that I definitely don't want bottled up," Sarkisian said when talking about Manning letting loose in game, "and so we've got to allow him to be who he is, and there's going to be criticism of that too, but really, who cares?
For now, though, Sarkisian and Manning will look to use everything that has worked for them so far and start SEC play out with a road win. Entering the most grueling stretch of their schedule, and being on the road for the entire month of October, being able to keep emotions in check will be critical for the marathon of a season. However, knowing when to let them out could be the difference for Manning.
The Longhorns travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT