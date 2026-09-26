Texas Longhorns RB Hollywood Smothers Officially Active vs. Tennessee

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will have their starting running back active against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers is off the injury report and will play against the Volunteers after dealing with a lower-leg injury that caused him to be listed as questionable earlier in the week. ESPN's Pete Thamel said that Smothers "looked good" during warmups and will be active.

Despite Smothers officially being off the injury report, Texas fans should expect Raleek Brown to still get the majority of the carries out of the backfield for the Longhorns.

Hollywood Smothers Could Be on Snap Count

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for yardage during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being active against Tennessee, Smothers is expected to be a on a snap count, per reports from Thamel.

Even if he's only out for a few series at a time, Smothers' presence willl be big for Texas, especially on the goal line. During his first three games with the Longhorns, Smothers has already displayed an impressive amount of power that could make the difference in goal-to-go situations.

If not Smothers, the Longhorns should go with true freshman Derrek Cooper on the goal line due to his 6-1, 212-pound frame.

Brown is an option on the goal line as well, but he's much more suited in the open field. It's likely better for Texas to take this approach with him in order to avoid another injury at running back.

Multiple Texas Players Already Ruled Out vs. Tennessee

Texas Longhorns defensive back Xavier Filsaime (17) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smothers remained the only Texas player with a status to keep an eye on 24 hours out from kickoff in Knoxville.

The Longhorns already knew they would be without multiple players on both offense and defense against Tennessee, which includes a few starters.

Here are the players out for Texas:

- Xavier Filsaime, S



- Justus Terry, DL



- Nick Townsend, TE



- Jordan Coleman, OL

Filsaime has missed the first three games of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Terry is arguably the most notable absence. He injured his foot in warmups before the Ohio State game and has missed the past two contests while wearing a boot.

As for Townsend, he suffered a knee injury on a kickoff against Ohio State before missing the rest of the game. He was inactive against UTSA and will now miss a second straight game.

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