Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Among Expert's Favorite NFL Draft Picks
One week has passed since first round of the 2025 NFL Draft shocked college football fans.
The three-day ensemble saw a record-breaking 12 Texas Longhorns taken across all seven rounds, and NFL analyst Chad Reuter has named a select few of them as his favorite picks.
Reuter listed Texas running back Jaydon Blue as one of the top three selections from the fifth round. Blue was taken as the No. 149 overall pick and is headed to the Dallas Cowboys this season, who Reuter said is getting a steal with his quickness and courage in the trenches.
"It turns out the Cowboys did not need to reach for a running back early in the draft, because the speedy Blue was waiting around to be called in Round 5, while other teams were seemingly seeking more power in their ball-carriers," Reuter said. "The home-run hitter does run through high tackle attempts, and he flashes the balance after contact to keep those legs moving in the open field, where he turns on the jets."
Blue was the 13th running back taken overall, but don't let his position in the Draft undermine the impact he had on Texas' offense last season. Following preseason injuries to sophomore CJ Baxter and freshman Christian Clark, Blue took on a larger load in the starting position alongside then-sophomore Quintrevion Wisner. Blue rushed for a career-high 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries while also hauling in 368 receiving yards and six more scores, the most of any Longhorns running back in 2024-2025.
At this year's NFL Combine, Blue showed off his speed with a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash, the fastest in his running back class.
His role with the Cowboys won't be immediate, but his ability to dodge one-on-one defenders and pick up his feet when given the space, boasting a career-high 77-yard rush against Clemson in the College Football Playoffs, will prove useful for one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL. Dallas ran for 1,305 yards combined over its two starting running backs, Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliot. However, the Cowboys lost their lead rusher Dowdle to free agency this offseason but picked up two more running backs in free agency as well.
Blue was just one of two running backs to hit Reuter's list, the latter being first-round pick Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. The only other Longhorn that made the cut was quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will be added to the Miami Dolphins roster.