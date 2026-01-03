Texas RB Quintrevion Wisner Set to Visit SEC & ACC Teams After Transfer Portal Entry

Former Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner’s decision to enter the transfer portal left many Texas fans in shock.

Some believed he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, while others had held onto the hope that he would return for one last season with the Longhorns.

However, now that the portal is officially open, fans must accept the reality of the situation and accustom themselves to the idea of seeing their star running back rep different colors in 2026.

Wisner sets visits with two major programs

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Since the portal remains open for just two weeks, Wisner and the other 4,500+ players who have chosen to transfer don’t have a lot of time to decide their next moves.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Wisner's agent revealed that he will visit both Florida State and Ole Miss in an effort to get closer to selecting a final landing spot.

As one of the top running back prospects in the portal, he has likely had some options in terms of where to visit. Each of these programs could benefit from the addition of a prospect like Wisner for its own set of reasons.

Why is Florida State in the running back market?

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

After finishing as one of the lower-ranked teams in the ACC in 2025, the Seminoles’ running back room saw major movement.

With running backs Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes graduating, along with Kam Davis, Gavin Sawchuk and Jaylin Lucas transferring, Florida State has some big gaps to fill when it comes to establishing its run game for 2026.

Landing a recruit like Wisner, who ran for 597 yards on 131 carries and led the Longhorns in rushing, could counteract the outflow that the Seminoles are dealing with at the running back position.

What about Ole Miss?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome.

As many know, the Rebels have found themselves in a unique situation this January, and almost everything about their future seems to be somewhat up in the air.

Right now, they are alive and well in the College Football Playoff under the leadership of former defensive coordinator Pete Golding due to former head coach Lane Kiffin’s departure to coach the LSU Tigers.

Running back Kewan Lacy has dominated the Rebels’ rushing effort this season with 295 carries for 1,464 yards, but it’s unclear whether or not he will stay in Oxford, Mississippi, next season. Running backs coach Kevin Smith officially coached his last game with Ole Miss against the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 1, and given that he is going to LSU, it’s definitely possible that Lacey will follow him and become a Tiger ahead of next season.

This makes for a lot of uncertainty within the Rebels’ running back room, but a vacancy for the primary running back spot could become available for a player like Wisner. Former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson is expected to take over with the Rebels, and obtaining Wisner could help make his transition to Oxford much smoother.

If Wisner is to land at Ole Miss, he will face the Longhorns next October in a conference matchup.

While his final destination still hasn’t been determined, Wisner seems to be successfully navigating the chaos of the transfer portal so far.