FSU football set to host visit from elite transfer running back

Florida State's running back room has taken a drastic shift since the conclusion of the 2025 season. With Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes graduating, plus Kam Davis, Gavin Sawchuk, and Jaylin Lucas transferring, the Seminoles are suddenly thin at the position.

Samuel Singleton Jr. and Ousmane Kromah remain on the roster. Though both players showcased promising flashes last season, it appears Florida State is interested in bringing a proven starter into the mix.

The Seminoles have tossed their hat into the ring for one of the top transfers in the cycle.

NC State Transfer RB Hollywood Smothers To Visit FSU

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) tries to break a tackle attempt by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joshua Burnham (40) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, North Carolina State redshirt sophomore transfer running back Hollywood Smothers is expected to visit Florida State and Alabama.

Smothers had the most productive season of his college career in 2025, rushing 160 times for 939 yards and six touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 189 yards and another score. He recorded 100+ rushing yards in four games, tallying a career-high 164 yards on the ground in a 34-24 victory against Wake Forest on September 11.

The North Carolina native was named first-team All-ACC for his performance, earning the second-most first-place votes behind Florida State's Duce Robinson.

Smothers signed with Oklahoma as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He was a coveted target for Florida State in the recruiting cycle, even taking an official visit to Tallahassee. The Seminoles already have a previous relationship established, which could aid their chances.

In 26 career appearances, Smothers has accumulated 260 carries for 1,552 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's added 57 receptions for 453 yards and three more scores.

Florida State hired Kam Martin away from Tulsa to coach running backs. Martin has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in four consecutive seasons, something that could be attractive to potential transfers.

Smothers stands at 5-foot-11, 195-pound. He's ranked as the No. 22 overall transfer and the No. 3 RB transfer according to On3.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

