Texas Longhorns Ready for 'Next Step' From Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
The Texas Longhorns' defense returns two of the best inside linebackers in college football going into the upcoming season. Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau bring back a combined 60 games of experience and 32 career starts heading into their junior seasons.
And while their individual stories to Texas are different, with Hill being a highly-touted five-star recruit coming out of high school, Lefau was the No. 32-ranked linebacker in the same class, according to 247Sports, as a four-star recruit. Both now find themselves on the Butkus Award watchlist headed into the 2025 season.
But it is Hill who could be considered a frontrunner to win the award despite controversially not being named a finalist to win the award, annually given to the nation's best linebacker, last season. Even with that omission, he returns for his third season regarded as one of the nation's best at his position.
Texas Longhorns DC Pete Kwiatkowski on Anthony Hill Jr.'s "Next Step"
Yet, as Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski revealed Tuesday, there is still room to grow for Hill.
“The next step for him is really just to keep growing and improving in his pass coverage, whether it’s man coverage or zone coverage,” Kwiatkowski said. “He has a nose for the ball. He plays his tail off. He has a knack for big plays. The consistency in his pass coverage is the next step and he’s doing a good job of that.”
The former five-star prospect has been a mainstay in the second level of the Texas defense. In two years, he has totaled 180 tackles, 25 for a loss, 13 sacks, one interception, and four forced fumbles. His success already has some wondering where he'll rank among the program's best linebackers of all-time once his career in the burnt orange and white is over.
“It’s a joy to come to work every single day and work with him,” Texas co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen said of Hill on Tuesday. “He’s always one of those kids that’s looking for improvement every single day no matter what that area is. He’s a football junkie all the time, wanting more and more. It’s always good to have that type of player.”
The award annually given to the nation's "best" linebacker hasn't had a Longhorn win it since 2004, when Derrick Johnson brought it home. However, that wait for the next Texas player to win it could be coming to an end soon as the Longhorns look for Hill to take that "next step."