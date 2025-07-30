Texas Longhorns vs Vanderbilt Commodores Way-Too-Early Keys to the Game
Facing Vanderbilt in week nine, Texas football should already be familiar with its opponent, having played the Commodores and starting quarterback, Diego Pavia, last season.
With that in mind, here are some keys to the game for the Longhorns.
Contain Diego Pavia
Pavia showed off his dual-threat abilities last season, passing for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also rushing for 800 yards and eight touchdowns, according to ESPN. He's demonstrated that he can be a threat with his legs against any team, rushing for an 18-yard touchdown against Texas in the Longhorns' 27-24 victory last season. Averaging nearly 15 carries per game, Pavia will undoubtedly test Texas's run defense.
With an impressive pair of EDGEs in Trey Moore and Colin Simmons, as well as standout linebackers such as Anthony Hill Jr., Texas should be capable of containing Pavia at home.
Capitalize on a Vanderbilt Defense that Struggled Last Season
Vanderbilt's defense was a liability last season, ending the year 14th in the SEC in total yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game, and 13th in rushing yards allowed per game. Texas' offense should carve its way through the Commodores with Arch Manning at quarterback and Ryan Wingo as the new Longhorns No. 1 wide receiver.
Texas also has an impressive backfield, returning Tre Wisner, who rushed for l,064 yards last season, and a returning CJ Baxter, the former five-star recruit who sat out in 2024 due to a season-ending injury suffered in training camp.
Limit Turnovers
When facing Vanderbilt last season, Quinn Ewers threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. Those interceptions allowed Vanderbilt to stay in the game after the team was able to immediately capitalize and score on the subsequent drives.
If Manning and the Longhorns limit turnovers against Vanderbilt, then they will likely pull away with the score and take yet another win in the SEC. Only a glimpse of what Manning is capable of was seen last season after playing for an injured Ewers early in the year. On 90 attempts, Manning completed 61 passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
By the time the team faces Vanderbilt, Manning and the Longhorns should have found themselves in a good rhythm for the season, having already faced some stronger opponents, including Ohio State, Florida, and Oklahoma.
If Texas can protect the ball, then Vanderbilt could be yet another win on its schedule and perhaps put the team one game closer to another SEC championship appearance.